Now You See Me will have a third movie.
‘Now You See Me 3’ Isn’t Just Another Illusion

Published: Jul 5, 2024 05:30 am

Now You See Me 3 is going to bring magic back into heists. There are no million-dollar necklaces to be stolen, it’s just a group of highly skilled magicians doing good things with sleight of hand.

Third time’s a charm, after all. The Four Horsemen will probably get away for a third time, but what’s the assignment this time? The Horsemen gained access to The Eye. Does that mean we’ll have more magicians in the next heist? We’ll only know once Now You See Me 3 arrives in cinemas on November 14, 2025.

With the number of high-profile titles coming out in 2025, the third part of Now You See Me is definitely one of the most anticipated movies in the coming year. The last movie was released in 2016, which explains our excitement for this third movie.

Who’s returning in Now You See Me 3?

Screenwriters Ed Solomon and Boaz Yakin will be making a comeback. Seth Grahame-Smith, the novelist behind Pride, Prejudice, and Zombies, will be joining in as a screenwriter. The original cast of actors will be returning, including Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco, and Morgan Freeman.

Additionally, Now You See Me 3 will also have Rosamund Pike, Arian Greenblatt, Dominic Sessa, and Justice Smith on board with the cast. Pike is reportedly going to play a big role in the coming movie.

