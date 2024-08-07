Doctor Slump limited series from Netflix starring Park Hyun-sik and Park Shin-hye
(Netflix)
Seeing This Couple Smile Is Enough of a Happy Ending for ‘Doctor Slump’

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|

Published: Aug 7, 2024 04:06 pm

Doctor Slump is the rare K-drama that got me rooting for more than just romance. Ha-neul (Park Shin-hye) and Jeong-woo (Park Hyun-sik) had been through so much. Watching them heal and pursue what they love is already a happy ending from my point of view.

For a couple of people who went through the worst burnout of their lives, Ha-neul and Jeong-woo prevailed and found their happy ending in each other. Jeong-woo has been pining over Ha-neul for a long time amidst their rivalry. With the forced proximity trope, it was only a matter of time before these two got together. It also helped that they were sympathetic and understanding of each other’s struggles as young, disillusioned doctors.

Despite their shared experience, Ha-neul and Jeong-woo’s relationship wasn’t easily won. Ha-neul was still getting treated for her depression and found it difficult to open up to others. This made her unable to communicate with or trust Jeong-woo, which led them to break up. Additionally, Jeong-woo was still struggling with PTSD after his last client bled to death on the operating table.

Everyone Needs a Support System

What made healing possible for Ha-neul and Jeong-woo was rest and seeking out professional help. Most importantly, they had friends and each other to fall back on during the darkest moments of their lives. In the end, both of them got over their slumps and returned to medicine with a healthier mindset.

Jeong-woo opened his own clinic and was able to perform another reconstruction surgery. From this, we can tell that Jeong-woo has recovered from his PTSD. On the other hand, Ha-neul was offered a study opportunity abroad, which didn’t fall through. The way Ha-neul handled that rejection was proof of her growth. She no longer beat herself up and understood that there were things beyond her control.

Seeing them both happy again was enough, but the icing on top of this was Jeong-woo’s proposal. Ha-neul and Jeong-woo tied the knot and were happily married by the end of the K-drama.

Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) has been a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue since 2023. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy, she (happily) rejected law school in 2021 and has been a full-time content writer since. Vanessa is currently taking her Master's degree in Japanese Studies in hopes of deepening her understanding of the country's media culture in relation to pop culture, women, and queer people like herself. She speaks three languages but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.