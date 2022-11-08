The minute that Aubrey Plaza joined the cast of Agatha: Coven of Chaos, I instantly thought about how this was the Parks and Recreation reunion I needed in my life, with Plaza joining former Parks and Rec costar/Agatha herself, Katherine Hahn, in the series. And then I started to look into who Plaza could be playing and thought to myself that maybe there was an opportunity for other actors from the beloved NBC comedy to join Katherine Hahn’s Agatha and Plaza in the Marvel sphere.

When I saw that Plaza was cast and then I saw Victoria Montesi, my mind was made up that she would be who Plaza would play—mainly because it’d rule, but also because Victoria Monesti is actually really cool. And she’s also associated with Agatha in the comics, and it’d connect back to the Darkhold, which Agatha had in WandaVision. But with Monesti comes a lovely group of individuals who could be cast from Plaza and Hahn’s Parks and Rec colleagues. Who though?

The answer is simple: They can all be the Darkhold Redeemers. There are enough to get some of the key cast from Parks and Recreation to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe who are not already there. Sorry to Chris Pratt; you have to stay as Star-Lord.

But let’s talk a bit about each of the Redeemers and which Parks and Rec cast members can play them in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Sam Buchanan

(Marvel)

Sam Buchanan is an Interpol agent sent to protect Victoria Monesti (and he falls in love with her, which inspires him to join the Darkhold Redeemers). If Chris Pratt were not already in the MCU as Peter Quill, I would have instantly wanted him to be Sam for the Burt Macklin and Janet Snakehole vibes. But since we already have our Peter Quill taken, what if this were Adam Scott?

Yes, he’s already in Madame Web, but that’s not in this canon of the Marvel world, so why not? Plus it would give us a look into a different dynamic between Plaza and Scott (if Plaza happens to play Victoria, anyway).

Johnny Blaze

(Marvel)

Look, I wouldn’t be mad if this were Justin Theroux. Remember when he was Leslie’s boyfriend for a couple of episodes? Let him come back for the Parks and Recreation reunion to be our Ghost Rider. Johnny Blaze is part of the Midnight Suns and joins up with the Darkhold Redeemers, so this could be our introduction to the character (and my dream as a Johnny Blaze fan).

It doesn’t have to be Theroux. In fact, I want the Ryan Gosling casting to happen. But wouldn’t this be another fun nod to their former workplace?

Louise Hastings

(Marvel)

A professor, Louise Hastings is one of the people who helped to protect the Darkhold from falling into the wrong hands, meaning that she made sure that the pages from it that were still out there in the world didn’t fall into the wrong hands. I’m sure she’d have plenty to talk to Agatha about and why not include her in the show? She did make an appearance on Helstrom and was played by June Carryl, but there’s no information as to how that show plays into the larger MCU.

Retta! That’s all I have to say! Retta! Let her be this! Now, I know that Sasheer Zamata has joined the cast, and if she were Louise, I’d be very happy because I love Zamata too, but for my Parks and Rec reunion dreams, let’s say that this is Retta.

Modred the Mystic

(Marvel)

Modred would probably get along with Wanda Maximoff post-Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, given his own dealings with the Darkhold. And he is described by Marvel as: “Modred the Mystic, sometimes emissary to the Elder God Chthon, is a powerful sorcerer corrupted by the ancient spellbook, the Darkhold.”

He is important to the Darkhold Redeemers and honestly why not just have Nick Offerman play him? Just for me and my giggles?

—

Is this a long shot? Yes, obviously. But it’d still be pretty fun!

(featured image: NBC)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]