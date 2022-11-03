Yet Another ‘Parks and Rec’ Star Reportedly Set to Enter the MCU

A spin-off from WandaVision has been in the works at Marvel Studios for a while, starring Kathryn Hahn in the returning role of Agatha. The show will centre on witchy Agatha, the Big Bad of WandaVision but very little is yet known about the plot of the upcoming show.

In addition to Hahn, there will also be one other familiar face on the show: Emma Caulfield Ford, who played Dottie in WandaVision. There were various fan theories at the time that there was more to Dottie than first met the eye, so perhaps we’ll get some continuation of the breadcrumbs that Marvel left for us then.

Slated for a late 2023/early 2024 release, the last few days have seen a number of casting rumours pop up. Here’s a look at two more actors rumoured to be appearing in the Disney Plus show alongside Hahn and Caulfield Ford.

‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ Cast Rumours

Variety reports that Aubrey Plaza will have a role to play Agatha: Coven of Chaos, adding one more name to the list of Parks and Recreation stars entering the MCU, joining Hahn herself and Chris Prattt (aka Star Lord). While Variety doesn’t have confirmation from Marvel or Plaza’s representation, the news comes hot on the heels of another confirmed casting exclusive from the publication.

Heartstopper star Joe Locke will also reportedly join the show. Neither role attached to each actor has yet been confirmed and with a long window until the rough release date, it’ll probably be a long while until we get any more news.

While Plaza is a fairly experienced actor, having gone from Parks and Recreation to Dirty Grandpa and current hit White Lotus, Locke is newer to fame, having shot to stardom after playing gay teenager Charlie Spring in the adaptation of queer comic Heartstopper opposite Kit Connor. At just 19 years old, Locke has already proved his merit as an impressive actor, so I personally can’t wait to see what he can do in the MCU.

