9+ Tattoo Ideas for Disney Fans

Tattoos can be a great way to celebrate and commemorate something important in your life. For many people, one of those things is a fandom, and Disney is without a doubt one of the biggest and most popular fandoms out there.

There are so many movies, characters, and iconic imagery from the vast Disney canon that narrowing down choices for a tattoo can be overwhelming. Well, you’re in luck! We’re here to share some fun and easily personalizable ideas for Disney tattoos of all kinds.

A Disney logo

The logo for Incredibles 2.

While it might seem a little strange to ink a company’s logo on your body, most of Disney’s are admittedly pretty artistic looking. Some incorporate fun things like castles, but even the classic Disney “D” is stylized in a unique and classy way.

A symbol for a certain movie could also make for a nice tattoo. For instance, The Incredibles has a simple but iconic logo that could work well for this.

Mickey Mouse

Mickey Mouse (in his modern form) in a steamboat hat.

There have been so many different designs of Mickey Mouse over the years that you’re bound to find one that speaks to you. There’s his first appearance in Steamboat Willie, Sorcerer Mickey from Fantasia, and more recent designs from the modern Mickey cartoons, just to name a few.

Snow White

(Disney)

As the first full-length animated feature with color and sound to be released, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is an iconic part of Disney’s history. Its art and animation still hold up today and include some iconic symbols and imagery that can be stunning as body art.

There’s the infamous poisoned apple, with its creepy poison-face look, or simply as a luscious red apple with Snow White’s fateful bite out of it.

The Evil Queen’s Magic Mirror would also be a striking choice, with its haunting and elegant look iconic to the 1937 film.

Beauty and the Beast

(Disney)

Beauty and the Beast is another classic Disney Princess movie with some beautiful imagery that can make for breathtaking tattoos. Perhaps the most obvious example is the rose in the castle’s West Wing, which loses its petals throughout the film, as the time the Beast has to break the curse put upon him runs out.

For something even more intricate, there’s the art of stained glass is used at the beginning of the movie to tell the story of how the aforementioned curse was put upon the castle, if you’re looking for a larger or more detailed tattoo.

Moana

(Disney)

Moana has some great tattoo options to take a look at. The Heart of Te Fiti is a unique symbol that has plenty of lovely little details that could make for some beautiful body art.

This movie is also one where tattoos are actually featured; Maui has them all over his body, so getting some of them on the same parts of your body is a great way to pay homage to the film.

Villains

(Disney)

The villains of Disney tend to have some pretty cool designs, ranging from quirky to epic. The Cheshire Cat from Alice in Wonderland is a pretty popular choice for a tattoo, and there are lots of different ways you can go about it. You could get his full pink and purple body drawn on yours, or just his face as it appears at times to Alice—or even just his signature grin!

On the scarier end of the spectrum, Maleficent is another popular character who has a couple of different variations. There’s her glamorous “regular” self, as well as the dragon she turns into in order to fight Prince Phillip at the end of Sleeping Beauty.

Luxo Jr.

Luxo Jr.

If you’re a Pixar fan but can’t decide on a movie to immortalize in tattoo ink, going with the icon that represents the animation studio as a whole is a great way to rep for all of them!

Alternately, if you want something a little more colorful, the classic Pixar ball could be a great choice—or you could combine the two, just like in the Luxo Jr. short film!

Disney dreamcatcher

(Disney)

If you can’t narrow down your options to just one character or symbol for a tattoo, a dreamcatcher design might be a nice way to incorporate a few different ones. You can choose to have a theme (such as princesses or Pixar) or simply make it an overall Disney dreamcatcher and incorporate imagery from across the studio’s history.

A Disney quote or song lyrics

A picture may be worth a thousand words, but sometimes you need to use ACTUAL words to express exactly what you want to. While you may not be able to get the lyrics to an entire song tattooed on your body, a line or two from one of your top jams or a quote from a favorite character can be a great way to keep its message on your mind and in your heart at all times.

(featured image: Disney)

