Disney Is Remaking All Our Childhood Favorites Whether We Like It or Not

Despite a global pandemic and the upheaval of life as we know it, Disney+ shows no signs of slowing down in its endless quest for new content. Although the content coming out of the massively popular streaming service is not very new at all. Disney+ announced plans for remakes of two childhood classics, the 1990 Christmas classic Home Alone and 2002’s Lilo & Stitch.

Home Alone, which spawned two theatrical sequels and two home video sequels, has been in development for a few years now. The remake will star Archie Yates (Jojo Rabbit) along with Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, and Kenan Thompson. The film was written by SNL cast member Mikey Day and SNL writer Streeter Seidell. The film will be directed by Dan Mazer (Dirty Grandpa), and Macaulay Culkin is said to be reprising his role as Kevin McAllister.

If the idea of a Home Alone reboot bothers you, you’re not alone. Chris Columbus, who directed Home Alone, told Insider.com, “It’s a waste of time as far as I’m concerned. What’s the point? I’m a firm believer that you don’t remake films that have had the longevity of Home Alone. You’re not going to create lightning in a bottle again. It’s just not going to happen. So why do it? It’s like doing a paint-by-numbers version of a Disney animated film — a live-action version of that. What’s the point? It’s been done. Do your own thing. Even if you fail miserably, at least you have come up with something original.”

Columbus continued, “I can even be accused of it myself, with “Home Alone 2.” That movie is basically a remake of the first “Home Alone.” Does it need to exist? Yes, because some of those stunts make me laugh really hard, but I just don’t believe it should be done.”

It’s a fair point, but one that Disney+ is likely to ignore. After the massive financial success of Disney’s live-action remakes (there have been 13 so far, with several more in the pipeline) the studio shows no signs of slowing down. Case in point: a live-action Lilo & Stitch is in the works, with Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) attached to direct. Stitch will presumably be CGI, which seems like it has the potential to traumatize us all.

Look, I’m not excited about a live-action Lilo & Stitch. But if it HAS to happen, they better bring back Kevin McDonald as everyone’s favorite queer alien icon Wendell Pleakley.

Ultimately, if you’re going to remake or retell a story, you should be improving on the original. But these live-action remakes are carbon copies of the original content. There is nothing new or creative about them, despite the work of A-list celebrities and talented directors. And if the critical and commercial reception of Mulan is any indication, these manufactured retreads offer diminishing returns.

And it’s a shame, because this diehard commitment to remakes means that the next generation of kids doesn’t get their own original stories to enjoy.

