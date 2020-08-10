Disney’s New Hocus Pocus Fashion Collection Is Truly Bewitching

It may be August but for some of us, it’s already Halloween or we’re at least getting excited as the most wonderful time of the year approaches. And there’s no better Halloween movie than Hocus Pocus. It’s everything we love about fall, witches, Disney, and the season all in one! With that in mind, Disney has launched a full line of clothes, accessories, and costumes to celebrate the Sanderson sisters and we are obsessed with every piece. Let’s break down our faves to help fans run amuck amuck amuck this Halloween!

Speaking of: take a look at this amazing “Amuck Pullover” complete with awesome Sanderson sister art on the back!

Feeling more colorful? Well, I’m completely obsessed with this “Spirit Jersey” for adults in that beautiful Winifred green and a comfy style. I have no idea what a spirit jersey is in terms of fashion, but I love this.

Need something a bit lighter to commemorate the 27 year anniversary of the Sandersons’ return to Salem, with added Binx and Zombie Billy? Check out this vibrant tee shirt.

And no witch leaves the house without a bag to carry potions and gather sundry herbs and other ingredients for brews to suck the lives of children! For that this Hocus Pocus fashion bag by Loungefly is AMAZING. There’s a matching wallet as well, naturally.

And finally, take to the sky and let your witch flag fly with this show-stopping halter dress that any witchy woman would be excited to wear.

You can check out the entire collection of House Pocus collection through ShopDisney online. It also includes costumes, wigs, and more shirts and toys! Happy haunting!

