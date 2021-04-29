comScore These Marvel and Star Wars Disney Cruise Additions ...

I Am Both Excited and Terrified by Marvel and Star Wars Disney Cruise Additions

By Rachel LeishmanApr 29th, 2021, 4:50 pm

Before I start this, let me say something: I’m terrified of sharks and open water and I have been on two cruises in my life. Yes, I’m aware that I make no sense. You learn to just live with it.

All that to say that I’ve never really felt the desire to go on a Disney cruise—not because I didn’t want to spend a week with Belle. I always want to hang out with my favorite Disney characters, but it’s more the open water, being trapped with people I don’t like, and being surrounded by sharks bits that just didn’t really seem for me. And then, of course, there’s the added post-2020 danger of being trapped at sea with a COVID-19 outbreak.

Now though, Disney is catering specifically to me and my interests and really going to get me on the death boat adventures. Like … they’re making a Star Wars-themed bar and dinner with the Avengers (and villains)? I’m doomed. They’re going to get me on the plague ship.

The thing is: Cruise ships were a very hot topic at the beginning of the pandemic because you’re literally trapped on a boat with people, so if one person gets sick, everyone gets sick. So the idea of going on a ship any time in the future didn’t exactly seem appealing to me. And then Disney said “Din Djarin though,” and now I’m seriously considering it.

Disney has a way with its Parks and attractions (like the Disney cruise line) that bring the magic of these properties we know and love into our real life. I still remember seeing Chewbacca in the park and crying as if he were really there. (I did hug that man in a furry suit and I have no shame.)

So these additions to the cruise ship are exciting because you know they’re going to be a part of this magic that Disney does so well. And also the idea of just getting drunk in the Star Wars Hyperspace Lounge is now a dream that I never knew I had before.

Do I want to be trapped on a plague boat for a week? Not really, but I will seriously consider it if I get to meet the Avengers and some Star Wars characters. You let me go on a jet ski with Din and Grogu, and now we’re talking.

So yes, I’ll get over my own fear of the ocean if it means that I can sit down and have dinner with Tony Stark and Peter Parker before getting drunk with Obi-Wan Kenobi. I’ll do it for the ‘gram, and I’ll do it because I’m always going to be too big of a nerd for these Disney things not to get to me.

