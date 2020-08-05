Things We Saw Today: Disney Clarifies Pricing for Live-Action Mulan on Disney+

On Tuesday, it was announced by Disney CEO Bob Chapek that the live-action version of Mulan will head to Disney+ on September 4.

“In order to meet the needs of consumers during this unpredictable period, we thought it was important to find alternative ways to bring this exceptional family-friendly film to them in a timely manner,” said Chapek.

At first, there was some confusion about whether the $29.99 price tag announced with the decision was a one-time rental, but a representative for Disney+ confirmed to Insider that Disney+ subscribers “will have continuous access to the film for as long as they remain subscribers to the service.”

For those who have Qs about #Mulan‘s $29.99 price point. You’re not paying for a one time rental. Rep confirms to me, “Once purchased, Disney+ subscribers will have continuous access to the film for as long as they remain subscribers to the service.” https://t.co/8V2JSsZDZC — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) August 5, 2020

While I understand why a lot of this is a mixed bag for people, especially since this is a female- and Asian-led film being denied a mainstream movie release, considering people are at home and there is a need for entertainment, it’s also something people will gravitate towards. I was always planning on watching Mulan, and now I definitely will.

I hope that Marvel will do the same with Black Widow and other films because if the point is to make money domestically, they aren’t going to be doing that anytime soon in theaters.

(via Insider, image: Disney)

