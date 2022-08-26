If there’s one thing we know about Disney+ Andor star Diego Luna, it’s that he wants to touch Jabba the Hutt—so much so that I have a SuperYaki shirt with the phrase “Let Diego Luna touch Jabba” on it. All of this knowledge that fans have had for the last 6 years (since his previous venture in the franchise, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, was released) has left us with a need ourselves: We need to see Diego Luna touch Jabba.

Throughout the press tour of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Luna shared his love of Jabba the Hutt. Since then, we’ve learned, years later, when he went on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, that Luna is not in love with Jabba. And he’d like if people stopped buying him Jabba things.

But the reality is that Luna just needed to talk about something, brought up the texture of Jabba the Hutt, and then it became a whole thing online to the point where he’s still being asked about it—and now that we’re gearing up for the press tour of the new Disney+ series Andor, the questions are back. Honestly? Good. It’s the one thing in this world that brings me unbridled joy, and if this series doesn’t end with Diego Luna touching Jabba on the press tour, what are we even doing here?!

And yes, I mean Luna himself, in real life, not as part of his new Star Wars series—because new information has come out that has Luna clarifying it is he who wants to touch Jabba, not Cassian Andor.

It’s Diego Luna’s destiny

Now, in an interview with Mike Ryan for Uproxx, the two spoke about the show and returning to the world of Star Wars as Cassian Andor, but Ryan also said to Luna that we’re all rooting for Cassian to finally meet Jabba in this series, to which Luna quickly responded that he didn’t want Cassian to do it.

Also, Diego Luna clarifies he doesn’t want Cassian Andor to meet Jabba during the events of ANDOR, *he* personally wants to meet Jabba pic.twitter.com/zXoQfXBLXw — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) August 24, 2022

Am I cackling at the idea of Diego Luna saying that we shouldn’t blame Cassian for his own obsession with the texture of Jabba the Hutt? Obviously. It’s honestly the best continuation of this line of questioning. I was worried, heading into the press circuit for Andor, that there would be a lot of questions about Jabba thrown his way, given his history in Star Wars press. But after this, I think the only thing we really need is a video of him doing so.

Look, I don’t ask for much in this world, but Lucasfilm, if you’re reading this, I am simply asking if I can interview Diego Luna and, in the end, bring him into a room and let him touch Jabba on camera while I am wearing my “Let Diego Luna touch Jabba” shirt. It will be peak internet and generate plenty of buzz, since we’ve been in this war for 6 years.

From 2016 on, we’ve been waiting for the moment when Diego Luna could touch Jabba the Hutt, and if this happens, all our suffering will be worth it.

