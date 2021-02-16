Disney+ and Marvel Will Take Us Behind the Scenes With Assembled

As if there wasn’t enough Marvel content coming down the pike, Disney+ announced today that March 12th will see the debut of Assembled, which will take viewers behind the scenes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe shows and movies, and of course, the first episode will focus on WandaVision.

.@MarvelStudios‘ ASSEMBLED, a new documentary series of specials, goes behind the scenes of the series and movies of the MCU. The first special, ASSEMBLED: The Making of #WandaVision, is streaming March 12 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/iLX2cPdMcZ — Disney+ (@disneyplus) February 16, 2021

I’m very excited about this. One of the things that I miss most in the stream/post-DVD age is special features and “making of” content, so I love shows like Disney Gallery that have taken us behind the scenes of The Mandalorian, and this promises to be just as cool. Seeing the innovative way The Mandalorian used digital sets was almost as cool as the show itself to a behind-the-scenes nerd like me and I can’t wait to find out what sort of techniques they used for WandaVision especially to get the unique vintage looks.

Disney+ is distinguishing itself from other streamers with this kind of content as well. With Assembled they’re just adding to the roster of shows and shorts that take you inside the Disney world and experience in really cool ways, making the entire platform sort of like a massive DVD of all of Disney and that … pretty cool.

As noted, we have Disney Gallery taking us behind the scenes of The Mandalorian, but Disney+ has also given us shows like The Imagineering Story, Inside Pixar, Into The Unknown: The Making of Frozen 2, and more. Disney has built a whole slate of programing about itself and how they make their shows and movies, and it’s amazingly some of my favorite stuff on the service.

I think that it’s clear that Assembled is set to take us behind the scenes of all the upcoming D+ Marvel shows like Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki, but what’s not clear is if Assembled will go backward with episodes or specials about older MCU favorites. That content exists on DVDs and Blu Rays already, but it would be neat to have it on Disney+ too. Then again, the “movies” part of that tweet might just apply to movies in the future.

For now, we’re excited to see what the marvelous folks at Disney+ have assembled for us when the series premieres on March 12 after the WandaVision finale.

