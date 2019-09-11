Holy Chip! The Whole Disney Afternoon Is Going to Be on Disney+—Yes, Even Gargoyles

I don’t think anything so perfectly encapsulates being in the thick of capitalism like Disney and Disney+. Despite the fact that I am, from a creative standpoint, frustrated at how much power Disney has, I really can’t wait to relive my childhood with the entire Disney afternoon lineup streaming at my fingertips. Those kinds of comforts are tempting, even if you know they’re nefarious.

CBR shared that it has been confirmed that the Disney+ streaming service will include DuckTales, TailSpin, Darkwing Duck, Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers, and most importantly, Gargoyles and Goof Troop, the classic texts of the blessed ’90s.

Nobody:

Us: OUR IDEAL AFTERNOON SCHEDULE IS 3:00 pm – DuckTales

3:30 pm – Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers

4:00 pm – TaleSpin

4:30 pm – Darkwing Duck pic.twitter.com/hpSIGD9bVQ — Disney+ (@disneyplus) September 10, 2019

I’m super excited about Gargoyles; it was an important show for me growing up, and the older I get, the more I’m really impressed with the writing and scope of the series. There is a reason, even now, despite the terrible non-canon third season, that it is so well-loved. Demona was one of many villains I would learn to have a sapphic crush on, and the first truly morally grey character I was old enough to understand and love.

Not to mention, Keith David has said that he would absolutely return to the character of Goliath if there were a reboot. “[We’ve wondered] why we haven’t come back to a reboot,” the actor told ComicBook.com. “I mean, I would love nothing more than to revisit Goliath […] he was absolutely one of my very, very, very, very favorite characters. I’ve always maintained that when I grow up, I want to be like Goliath.”

Goof Troop is a show that some have lambasted for being too “of its time” in terms of language, but I think it was a fun show that depicted a loving single father and son relationship. Plus, from Goof Troop, we would eventually get A Goofy Movie, which is excellent and having a huge resurgence at the moment. I’m not ashamed to say I was one of the many young girls who kind of had a thing for Max Goof. I mean … he can dance.

We can be critical of Disney and also enjoy the content they create. Just because they have monopolized talent doesn’t mean we should punish the talent and deny ourselves the pleasure of enjoying things. If anything, we should make sure that we support other companies and creative endeavors.

Disney+ will be available Nov. 12 in the U.S., Canada, and the Netherlands, and on Nov. 19 in Australia and New Zealand. I’ll be streaming it with only a respectable amount of guilt.

