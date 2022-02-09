What Does the Future Hold for Din Djarin and Grogu?

Last week on The Book of Boba Fett, we watched as Din Djarin tried to tell himself to leave Grogu alone, and Grogu had to decide what future he wanted. While there were bigger issues facing Din and Boba Fett in “In The Name of Honor,” we still got a glimpse into what the future may hold for both Grogu and Din Djarin.

So, let’s take a look into the latest episode of The Book of Boba Fett.

**Spoilers for the final episode of The Book of Boba Fett lie ahead.**

The Mandalorian gave us a father and a son, however unlikely the combo may be, trying to find where they both fit. For the most part, they fit with each other, and it took two seasons and a separation for them both to realize that. Now, at the end of “From The Desert Comes a Stranger,” Luke Skywalker gave Grogu a choice. He could choose to be with Din and accept his ways, or he could train in the ways of the Force.

Many (myself included) figured we would not know Grogu’s choice until later into season 3 of The Mandalorian, but luckily, Grogu shows up just when his dad needs him in The Book of Boba Fett.

Peli Motto thinks an officer is coming to Tatooine when she sees an X-Wing and is frantically trying to prepare, but when R2-D2 starts to talk, she looks and sees Grogu show up, meaning that he made his choice, and it wasn’t to stay with Luke. We all know what happens in Luke Skywalker’s not-so-distant future so that was a good call by Grogu.

But what this all means is Grogu made a choice. He saw the ways of the Jedi he once knew and what Luke was trying to bring back, and he chose to live a life with Din Djarin instead. He came in handy, saving Din not once but twice, but the moments that really stuck out were ones where both Din and Grogu shared their affection for one another.

Grogu used the Force to throw himself into Din when he saw him, showed him that he was wearing the armor Din had given him, and was so happy to be there to help his dad when he needed to. The two, while only separated for a short while, didn’t want to be apart, and that bond is something that would have been detrimental to Grogu if he continued to train with Luke. I think Luke knew that but wanted Grogu to decide for himself. And he did. He chose to be with the man he saw as his father and protect him just as he was protected by Din. And what a beautiful sight for us all to see.

What it means, though, is that Grogu and Din have to find a new normal for themselves, and given Din’s possession of the darksaber, the two could go to Mandalore and rule there and figure out what the future holds for them. Whatever they choose to do, Din and Grogu are back together, and my heart can stay happy.

(image: Lucasfilm)

