Diddy accused of sexually assaulting 10-year-old boy in new lawsuit

Since November of 2023, Sean “Diddy” Combs has been embroiled in serious allegations regarding sexual assault, sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation for prostitution purposes. Since the allegations first arose, Diddy has been slammed with over 120 lawsuits from alleged victims, an alarming number of them being minors. Currently, Diddy is in a federal jail in Brooklyn as he awaits trial for racketeering and sex trafficking charges.

Now, another person is claiming that he was 10-years-old when Diddy allegedly assaulted him.

Diddy allegedly assaulted a 10-year-old aspiring male rapper

An anonymous plaintiff claimed he was only 10-years-old when he was assaulted by Diddy, according to a lawsuit filed in New York state court on Monday, as first reported by Rolling Stone. The John Doe reveals he and his parents flew to Manhattan to meet with industry executives, including Diddy, to help boost his career.

When left alone in a hotel room with Diddy, the plaintiff claimed he was given soda he believed was spiked with drugs. As he began to feel the effects, Diddy allegedly pushed him down and told him, “You have to do some stuff you don’t want to do sometimes.” The claim then says Diddy proceeded to pull his penis out of his pants and instructed the minor to kiss it. When met with resistance, Diddy allegedly forced his penis into the boy’s mouth and proceeded to push it in and out. The plaintiff states he lost consciousness soon after, and when he awoke, his pants were undone and he felt pain in his buttocks.

The plaintiff says he informed his parents about what happened happened after they noticed a change in behavior. However, they failed to report it at the time out of fear of potential consequences. The alleged incident led the victim to suffer from depression and anxiety, leading him to be homeschooled.

Diddy’s team shuts down allegations he assaulted a 10-year-old boy

In a response to Rolling Stone, Diddy’s media team claimed the allegations were a “publicity stunt,” adding that it was “facially ridiculous” and “demonstrably false.” They believed the lawyers behind the lawsuit, Tony Buzbee and Andrew Van Arsdale, were only interested in media attention and emphasized that Diddy is innocent.

Diddy’s trial is set to begin next May. If found guilty, Diddy faces a minimum of 15 years in prison and maximum life sentence.

