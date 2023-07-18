Well, as if we needed more reasons to be mad at the studios, instead of paying their creatives or even just respecting their basic right to strike, it appears they’re being petty. And now everyone on the internet has been forced to become experts in tree law.

Outside of Universal Pictures, someone heavily pruned the trees lining the sidewalk. Those trees were providing participants in the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes some necessary shade from the very high temperatures in Los Angeles right now. Also, the pruning also happened out of season, as this kind of work is supposed to be done in the fall and winter. All of which has led a lot of people to the pretty obvious conclusion that this might have been done as a direct attack on striking workers.

In a statement provided to Deadline, Universal admitted they did order the pruning but claimed it was an annual trimming and said it “was not [their] intention” to create “unintended challenges for demonstrators.” Uh huh.

Quick shoutout to the good people at @UniversalPics for trimming the trees that gave our picket line shade right before a 90+ degree week. pic.twitter.com/aZvvPYQ23i — Chris Stephens (@ChrisStephensMD) July 17, 2023

No matter what, this really sucks because that was shade that the strikers really needed in this heat and someone went out of their way to prune trees at a really *convenient* time.

Why did you think it was OK to do this in the first place?

OH SHIT SON



THOSE TREES ARE CITY PROPERTY



IT MIGHT BE TREE LAW TIME https://t.co/oaoFWQQaNv — Nome (@NomeDaBarbarian) July 17, 2023

Who owns and is responsible for maintaining trees and other landscaping on city sidewalks varies in different areas. But if these trees are city property and if this was done without the permission of the city, there could be some illegal activity happening by pruning the trees out of season, which has the potential to damage or even kill them. Boom! Tree law.

Tree pruning guidance from the LA Times pic.twitter.com/bef2T7icGy — Katie Cooper (@thekatiecoop) July 17, 2023

If you do know the tree law facts at play here, please let us know whether or not this is illegal because we are extremely curious! But either way, it’s not OK overall, given that it’s hard to believe it wasn’t a direct response to those striking. That’s inhumane, that’s bad for the environment, and it’s just genuinely a bad thing to do.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

