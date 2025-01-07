‘Did Trump demand that you write landslide?’: Mike Johnson roasted for claiming Donald Trump won by a ‘landslide’

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson’s attempts to inflate Donald Trump’s ego backfired miserably when the internet reminded that the president-elect’s win wasn’t remotely close to a “landslide.”

On January 6, 2025, four years after Trump and his supporters staged an insurrection to steal the 2020 election, Congress met to certify his win in the 2024 presidential race. The presidential election result certification looked much different than the last, given that Vice President Kamala Harris and the Biden administration take their constitutional duties and obligations seriously. Meanwhile, MAGA supporters pretended that they didn’t launch a violent attack on the country four years ago as they gushed about Trump’s certification. Diehard Trumpers like Marjorie Taylor Greene even boasted about braving the snow because they couldn’t miss the “historic” certification of Trump’s win. MAGA kept referring to Trump’s victory as “historic,” “great,” and a “landslide.”

However, there’s nothing historic or extraordinary about Trump’s election. The only way his presidential win differs from others is that he’s the only person in history elected as president who may be disqualified from holding office due to his participation in an insurrection against the United States. Americans finally had enough of MAGA hyping up Trump’s certification when Johnson repeated false claims that the election win was a landslide.

Mike Johnson called out for his election lies

Johnson took to X to commemorate the certification of the election results. Given that he was recently nearly booted from his position as Speaker of the House by MAGA extremists, he had to lay on the flattery thick. In his caption, he wrote, “Today, we officially certified President Trump’s LANDSLIDE victory.” Johnson went on to hypocritically mention how House Democrats have objected to certification in the past while failing to mention how MAGA election deniers attacked the Capitol four years earlier. He then claims that Democrats couldn’t “rig” the election because Trump’s victory was “TOO BIG.”

Johnson paired the caption with a video from Newsmax, reiterating his claims that it was a “historic” and “landslide” victory.

Today, we officially certified President Trump's LANDSLIDE victory.



And for the first time since 1988, not a single House Democrat objected to the certification of a Republican victory.



That’s because it was TOO BIG to RIG. pic.twitter.com/UFbH2iCOMg — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) January 7, 2025

The thing with MAGA is that nothing is ever enough for them. They weren’t satisfied that they won the election. Instead, they had to try to rub it in with constant jeering and exaggerations of the situation, including trying to humiliate Harris by claiming she lost by a landslide. However, the constant cries of “landslide” are so far from the truth they’re laughable. On social media, a lot of people have circulated that Trump’s margin of victory was just 1.7%. In reality, it was actually even smaller at 1.47%. While “landslide” can be a subjective term, pretty much everyone agrees a 1.47% margin is not even close to a landslide. The Dispatch noted Trump’s win “falls in the smallest quintile of U.S. presidential elections.” Even Barack Obama’s substantially larger margins of 3.9% in 2012 and 7.3% in 2008 weren’t considered landslides. Nowhere except inside MAGA’s head is Trump’s win considered a landslide.

Surely, as the Speaker of the House, Johnson knows how elections and margins of wins work. So, why is he still lying about a landslide? One user asked, “Did Trump demand that you write ‘landslide’?” User @masoninsonx explained it in simple terms, “49.9% of the vote w/ a 1.4% margin of victory is not a landslide, Mikey.” Users also circulated graphics demonstrating just how miniscule Trump’s margin of victory was compared to actual landslides, like Calvin Coolidge’s whopping 25.2% margin.

Did Trump demand that you write 'landslide'? — EssenViews (@essenviews) January 7, 2025

49.9% of the vote w/ a 1.4% margin of victory is not a landslide, Mikey. — Mason (@masonisonx) January 7, 2025

“1.7 is huge!”

– MAGA Husbands — D.L. Lee, Adventurer (@PopuliThe) January 7, 2025

It was not a landslide! The fact that you were willing to confirm a traitor as president shows our country just how corrupt you in fact are!!!

Let’s get the ball rolling in order to remove you from office and Congress permanently!!! — Kraige Block (@KraigeBlock) January 7, 2025

Johnson laughed.



Let’s see who gets the last laugh when JD Vance certifies his landslide loss in 2028. https://t.co/oxhPIz047H pic.twitter.com/hTvaS8WbHW — Kamala Fan (@47sOffice) January 6, 2025

The confirmation that Trump’s victory wasn’t a landslide throws a wrench in the election deniers’ ridiculous narrative, which is that the only reason the election wasn’t stolen this year as it supposedly was in 2020 is because Trump’s win was “too big.” If Trump’s win wasn’t even that big, what happened to the supposed large-scale fraud from 2020? Johnson and MAGA are so desperate to paint Trump’s tiny margin of victory as a landslide because they want to hide the truth that Trump could’ve lost the election to Harris just as easily as he lost to Biden in 2020.

