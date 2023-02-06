Aaron Carter Fans Shocked After Grammys’ In Memoriam Seemingly Snubs Late Singer

The Grammys aired on Sunday night and, per usual, the In Memoriam segment was one of the most touching moments of the night. Like the Oscars, the Grammys annually include an In Memoriam segment to honor all of the musicians who passed in 2022 and early 2023. Among the many musicians honored this year were Takeoff, Lisa Marie Presley, Loretta Lynn, and Christine McVie. The segment saw Kacey Musgraves, Quavo and Maverick City Music, and Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood, and Bonnie Raitt perform while the names and faces of those who passed played on the large screens behind them.

Every year, it’s important to remember that not every musician who passed in the preceding year will be featured in the In Memoriam segment. The Grammys can only feature a limited number of figures in the video montage to keep it within the allotted time slot. However, fans were still outraged that Aaron Carter was not spotted in the montage portion of the In Memoriam segment. Carter, an American singer and rapper, passed away unexpectedly on November 5, 2022, at the age of 34.

Carter broke into the music industry when still a teenager and quickly became a teen idol. He ended up taking a hiatus from music beginning in 2002 but made his return in 2018 with the album Love. His latest album, Blacklist, was released posthumously. Carter’s passing was heavily covered by the media, meaning he was a face most viewers were looking for in the In Memoriam segment.

Viewers react to Aaron Carter’s absence from Grammys’ In Memoriam

It didn’t take long for viewers to take to Twitter to question Carter’s absence from the In Memoriam segment. At first, some viewers questioned if they had simply missed his photo due to the camera angles during the live show. However, further Tweets and media reports seemingly confirmed that Carter was not included in the video montage. His name, though, was listed in the awards show’s program book in the In Memoriam section.

For those asking, though we may not have seen Aaron Carter in the In Memoriam segment on the #GRAMMYs, but his name was put in the official #Grammys program book. pic.twitter.com/UmoeIT7nT6 — Clay Brice (@clay_brice) February 6, 2023

Many users were unsatisfied with Carter’s name only appearing in the program. Most reacted with outrage, slamming the Grammys for seemingly excluding Carter. Others reacted more with shock—those questioning whether the Grammys really forgot to include the singer or if they missed his appearance.

so i broke down seeing stephen’s picture on the grammy’s in memoriam, but i’m glad he was there. BUT BUT…did they really not include aaron carter or did i just miss it? #Grammys2023 — Amanda⸆⸉ | ??卌 (@fallofrain) February 6, 2023

Is it just me or was someone important missing from the Grammy in memorial??#Aaroncarter #GRAMMYs — Kathryn Mosley (@filmbykathryn) February 6, 2023

These bastards @RecordingAcad purposely didn’t give Aaron Carter a LIVE tribute.. he’s listed on their list. UNBELIEVABLE! HE WAS STILL A HUMAN!!!! I have no respect for the Grammy’s #Grammys2023 — M⁷ ⟭⟬ (@proudarmy_bts) February 6, 2023

Some users also mentioned that Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins was another prominent figure seemingly missing from the segment. However, there is an explanation behind Hawkins’ absence. Hawkins passed away on March 25, 2022, just days before the 64th Annual Grammys premiered. As a result, he was included in last year’s In Memoriam segment instead of this year’s. However, other late musicians, like Gangsta Boo and Lil Keed, were also absent without explanation.

Taylor Hawkins and Aaron Carter left off the In Memoriam part of the Grammy’s. Disrespect!! — alex | jackson (@jackson_villain) February 6, 2023

Did I miss it or did the Grammy’s snub honoring Aaron Carter and Taylor Hawkins? — Linebacker Barbie (@linebackrbarbie) February 6, 2023

The Grammy’s not including Gangsta Boo and Aaron Carter in their memorial is hella cold blooded — Stick to the Plot ⊗ (@IVANISHEEL) February 6, 2023

Other users also acknowledged that Carter had not been nominated for a Grammy during his lifetime. However, they still felt his contributions to the industry should have been recognized.

Shame on you Grammy's for not recognizing Aaron Carter for his contribution in the entertainment and music industry. Indeed, he was never nominated even once but doing this to him is such a rude act in your part. Where's the credibility and quality of that music awards? — Karla B.A. (@heysayolive) February 6, 2023

It's very upsetting you omitted Aaron Carter. Even though he was never nominated for a Grammy, he still made his mark on the music industry and he should've been honored. Shame on you for not including him. — Katie (@KERbear84) February 6, 2023

Smfh at the Grammy’s. How hard is it to honor an artist that made millennials childhood and left a mark in pop music. #honorAaron #LØVË @aaroncarter — Janeli Cirrincione (@janehaunter) February 6, 2023

Poor guy even after his life on this earth he’s getting treated horribly!!! RIP Aaron Carter! Screw the Grammy’s!!!! https://t.co/JhBHIonQ1U — M⁷ ⟭⟬ (@proudarmy_bts) February 6, 2023

Why wasn’t Carter included in the Grammys’ In Memoriam?

So far, the Recording Academy has not addressed Carter’s absence from the montage portion of the In Memoriam segment. Since his name was listed in the program book, it is clear that they did not forget about him. Hence, the likeliest explanation is that it was simply time restraints that kept him from the video montage. Still, it can’t be denied that it was an odd choice for him to be excluded given how much media attention he has received in recent months.

Meanwhile, some viewers are claiming that the controversy surrounding Carter played into the Grammys’ decision. He had lost custody of his son shortly before his passing and had a very turbulent relationship with his ex-fiancé Melanie Martin and his family, especially his estranged brother, Nick.

However, many acknowledge that mental illness played a role in Carter’s actions, after he revealed, “The official diagnosis is that I suffer from multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety; I’m manic depressive.” Additionally, some pointed out that Nick Carter is currently steeped in controversy after being accused of sexual assault. There is no evidence that these controversies were responsible for Carter’s absence, though.

