Now why is Donald Trump lying about Swifties?!

If there is one thing you should never do in this world, it is lie about Taylor Swift and her fans, yet someone decided to tell Donald Trump to do it. Who are you? You might actually be a hero in this whole story by the end of it.

Donald Trump is running for president again but this time with VP J.D. Vance. In a move that screams desperation, Trump took to social media to share AI-generated images of Swift supporting his campaign as well as a series of images of fans of the pop singer wearing shirts that say “Swifties for Trump.” If there is one thing that people know in this world, it is that Taylor Swift’s fans will happily attack you online for lying.

He shared them to Truth Social (at least smart enough to not share them on X), but it still got back to the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Donald Trump shares AI-generated images of Taylor Swift and her fans, falsely implying her endorsement. pic.twitter.com/OkaCuQtULb — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 19, 2024

Currently, Swift has stayed out of politics. In the past, she’s talked about how she kept quiet about it (in 2018 was the first time we really heard her speak up politically). “In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now,” Swift wrote on Instagram. “I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country.”

During the 2020 election, she spoke with V Magazine about why she was voting for Joe Biden.

I spoke to @vmagazine about why I’ll be voting for Joe Biden for president. So apt that it’s come out on the night of the VP debate. Gonna be watching and supporting @KamalaHarris by yelling at the tv a lot. And I also have custom cookies ???



? @inezandvinoodh pic.twitter.com/DByvIgKocr — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 7, 2020

Currently, Swift has not said whether or not she is endorsing Kamala Harris for President but given the post from 2020, it could happen still.

She does need to say something now, though

Swift endorsed Biden with roughly a month to go before the election. It probably helped give him a little boost in the ratings prior. Granted, with early voting, a push in October only helps those voting day of but still. Now that Trump is trying to pull the Taylor Swift vote for himself, it does kind of force Swift’s hand. Many fans pointed out that she needs to say something about this.

This decision is so unbelievably weird to me. Is he trying to force her hand into an endorsement? Because he must know it wouldn't be for him? And what does this say about his confidence where he wants to make up obviously false endorsements? https://t.co/7Xt1SPrNKA — DiscordianKitty?⭐️?️‍? (@DiscordianKitty) August 19, 2024

Many online also pointed out that if any fanbase could get something destroyed, it is Swift’s. The Swifties have the power to literally take down corporations. Do you not remember the Ticketmaster fights when tickets for the Eras Tour went on sale?

If AI were ever going to be served a fatal blow, it would be at the hands of a Swiftie.

This might end AI as we know it. https://t.co/ybNBd2DN6L — BenDavid Grabinski (@bdgrabinski) August 19, 2024

This would be a great time to drop another court case in Donald Trump’s lap, as well, since Swift could, if she wanted to, likely sue him over this.

Sue the Ever Loving Shit Out of His Campaign (Taylor’s version) https://t.co/oo72H2xFKm — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) August 19, 2024

It anyone was going to finally take Trump down, I would put my money on a Swiftie.

swifties, now is your chance to destroy trump and AI in one fell swoop. you were made for this. you are the army we need https://t.co/EjEZRuz7OG — devon giehl?ratmaker (@devongiehl) August 19, 2024

As of right now, Swift has not responded to Trump’s claims that she endorsed him.

