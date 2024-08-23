What happened with the rumors of Beyoncé at the DNC?

Prior to the Democratic National Convention ending, many on social media thought that Beyoncé or Taylor Swift would perform. The rumors came about when a post online stated that there was a gap in the schedule and no one knew who it was for. Ultimately, neither singer showed up.

Night 4 of the DNC was filled with moving speeches, an appearance from the Central Park Five, and Kamala Harris accepting the Democratic nomination. But the fact that Bey and Swift were not there was noted online. This fact hasn’t stopped the conversation surrounding them, though. Many are still wondering whether they’re going to come out and share their support for the current vice president in her run for president.

As of this moment, neither Swift nor Beyoncé has officially endorsed Kamala Harris for president. In the past, both have announced their support for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Back in 2020, the two had pictures of themselves with Biden/Harris merch (or cookies), but neither has said anything about the 2024 election. Beyoncé’s song “Freedom” is the official song of Harris’ campaign, and the singer hasn’t stopped her from using it, so that is a good sign.

But it still isn’t the endorsement people are looking for. The two singers could activate the Beyhive and the Swifties to vote, so many are wondering when they’re going to say something about the Harris/Walz ticket.

DNC host and star of the series Scandal Tony Goldwyn did an interview earlier this month with Variety where he talked about how these two women are powerful and their endorsement could do a lot.

“I think this one is going to be won on the margins so every bit helps. I really hope they do come out for her because from what I read and can see Kamala’s values align with theirs,” he said. “They’re incredibly powerful women and I think it could be significant. I don’t know if many people vote based on how their music icons vote but just as in sports, momentum is everything. If you can add to that momentum, it’s only to the good.”

They need to do it before early voting starts

Right now, we are still a few months away from the general election. November 5, 2024, is an important day to vote, but thanks to mail-in voting and early voting locations, the voting process actually starts sooner than that. If you’re waiting to share your endorsement closer to the actual election, you can’t wait until November to do it. Some people will have already voted.

While it shouldn’t matter what Beyoncé and Swift have to say about the election, they do have the power to influence others to do the right thing. They are both massively successful singers and performers, and their fans are people who take their opinions seriously. Having Swift and Beyoncé behind the Harris/Walz ticket would go a long way.

So as of this moment, neither has said a word about the campaign, but given their history, it is hopefully just a matter of time.

