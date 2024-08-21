Why yes, Barack Obama did make a ‘size’ joke at the DNC

Oh Barack Obama, how we missed you. The former president and former First Lady Michelle Obama, took the stage on the second night of the DNC. Both Obamas rallied the audience with impassioned back-to-back speeches—but the former president seemed to make a dick joke about Donald Trump during his.

Don’t worry, I laughed really hard at it too. Obama was making fun of Trump and his obsession with crowd sizes. When talking, he moves his hand in a motion that is often reserved for the measuring of a man’s genitals. Yes, our beloved former president really just wanted to make a dick joke and went for it and I have to give him the standing ovation for this one.

I cannot believe this moment happened… pic.twitter.com/u14mY9GD9E — Yashar Ali ? (@yashar) August 21, 2024

Many online were stunned by the realization. Because look, how many of us saw Obama do it and thought “There’s no way that’s what he did”?

That was a dick joke, right? Barack Obama just did a dick joke. Lol — Imani Gandy (Orca’s Version) ⚓️ (@AngryBlackLady) August 21, 2024

It does really put the final nail in the coffin of the “they go low, we go high” era. For years, the Democrats’ party line was to take the high ground instead of pushing back at Republicans’ vileness. Why stoop to their level and resort to schoolyard antics? For years, many of us said “because it’s funny, just do it.” Now, the Democratic Party seems to agree with the rest of us that making fun of these Republicans—who are extremely weird!—is cool actually. Especially since we’re actually funny.

The fact that Former President Barack Obama's d*ck joke about Donald's tiny mushroom is one of the top stories right now absolutely made my night!



?????????? pic.twitter.com/wERzkgAfmh — Art Candee ?? (@ArtCandee) August 21, 2024

There were, obviously the people mad about it but at this point, who cares? Really, who cares? If you’re made that Obama made a dick joke I’m just assuming you live under a rock and actively want to lose elections.

Let us make jokes!

From the 2016 election on, we’ve had to navigate being the bigger party. We had to put up with Trump calling Hillary Clinton a “nasty woman” and having to rise above it. We were expected to watch his entire party mock people for their race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, and so many other things, and not say a word.

It barely won us the 2020 election and look, we’re all really excited about Kamala Harris and Tim Walz on the ticket for the Democratic party. If that means we want to celebrate the former president making a “Trump has a small dick” joke on the DNC stage, let us do it.

Honestly, it’s only fair that Obama gets to make a dick joke, especially when Trump got to nominate a dick joke as VP — Rohita Kadambi (@RohitaKadambi) August 21, 2024

The speech did result in Bradley Whitford bringing back an iconic joke from Get Out on social media so we really did just have the best time at the DNC.

No question. I absolutely would have voted for him a third time. https://t.co/sEeBz1tho5 — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) August 21, 2024

I hope we continue this trend. Let’s mock Trump’s tan lines. Did he make up a word? Time to run that into the ground repeatedly because going high really was kind of boring. And if it means more dick jokes from Barack Obama, that is a better and brighter future in my opinion.

