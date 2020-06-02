comScore

Dick Wolf Fires Law & Order Writer Over Offensive Facebook Post

The only real Law & Order president.

By Chelsea SteinerJun 2nd, 2020, 5:47 pm

Dick Wolf, the creator and executive producer of the Law & Order franchise, has fired one of the writers of his upcoming L&O spin-off series. Craig Gore, who has written for fellow cop shows S.W.A.T. and Chicago P.D., posted a photo of himself holding an assault rifle and wearing a mask, with captions that read “Curfew…” and comments like “Sunset is being looted two blocks from me. You think I wont light motherf-ckers up who are trying to f-ck w/ my property I worked all my life for? Think again…”

The Facebook post was then shared on Twitter by Drew Janda, who worked Greenleaf, Big Little Lies, and Barry:

Wolf responded immediately saying, “I will not tolerate this conduct, especially during our hour of national grief. I am terminating Craig Gore immediately.”

Gore was a co-executive producer Law & Order: Organized Crime, an upcoming spin-off that centers on Chris Meloni’s Det. Elliot Stabler. Meloni spent over a decade on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit before leaving the series in 2011. He responded to Janda’s tweet below:

As protests continue across the country (and the world) against police brutality and systemic racism, many are pointing a critical lens at Hollywood. Film and television have long valorized cops, with police procedurals like Law & Order making billions of dollars across the globe. Many took to Twitter to call out the history of Wolf’s work, while others celebrated his decisive action:

SVU star Ice T weighed in as well:

