Each day is one day closer to the release of Wonder Woman 1984. While I cannot wait to finally see the next installment for my favorite girl, I’m also invested in her stunning new Golden Eagle armor, and we finally got a closer look!

New official still from Wonder Woman 1984. #WW84 pic.twitter.com/l5oFa2Qnga — DC Universe (@DCEUPosts) November 23, 2020

The golden armor is something that should excite comic fans of Wonder Woman and Entertainment Weekly did a great piece on the history of it. (It originally appeared in the 1996 comic Kingdom Come which is a huge deal for fans of Superman, so maybe Wonder Woman 1984 is leading into what’s coming up next for Henry Cavill’s franchise?) But what’s important to note here is that the armor comes out when Wonder Woman is in dire need of it so the stakes of this battle with Cheetah must be incredibly high for her to need the golden armor to take on Barbara Minerva.

And maybe the armor has something to do with Max Lord as well in WW1984. As far as we know, there are multiple moving parts to Wonder Woman 1984 and while there are theories as to how Diana gets Steve Trevor back and how Barbara gets her powers, we don’t know anything for certain so maybe the golden armor is a wish from the Dream stone so Diana can defeat Cheetah, since Diana’s powers wain whenever she is close to Barbara.

Or maybe she goes back to Theymscira and we get to see her return to her mother Queen Hippolyta and that’s how she gets the armor. (Crossing fingers for more Amazons in any way possible.) Whatever means it takes for Diana to get the golden armor is going to be exciting to me. Honestly, everything about this movie is exciting to me because I love Diana Prince, and this closer look at her dazzling new armor takes us one step closer to Wonder Woman 1984.

(image: Warner Bros.)

