Dexter Morgan Returns in New Prequel Series ‘Dexter: Original Sin’

Dexter Morgan’s bloody rampage continues with a new prequel series following the serial killer’s younger self. Showtime announced Dexter: Original Sin, which will feature an all-new cast exploring Miami’s dangerous and deadly underbelly.

Dexter, which ran from 2006 to 2013, was a smash hit series for Showtime. The show starred Michael C. Hall (Six Feet Under) as blood spatter analyst Dexter Morgan, who hunts and murders other serial killers in the Miami area while keeping his extracurricular activities a secret from his friends, family, and co-workers at Miami Metro PD.

The series ran for eight seasons and left fans bitterly disappointed with a critically panned series finale that many consider to be the worst series finale ever made. The show returned for a limited series in 2021, Dexter: New Blood, which caught up with Morgan living a new life in a small New York town. New Blood introduces Dexter’s estranged teenage son Harrison (Jack Alcott), who ultimately murders Dexter in the series finale.

While a Harrison spin-off was in the works, the idea was scrapped in favor of the new prequel series. Here’s everything we know about Original Sin.

Who stars in Dexter: Original Sin?

(Patrick Gibson in ‘Shadow and Bone’. image: Netflix)

Patrick Gibson (Shadow and Bone, The OA) will play the young Dexter Morgan. Christian Slater (Mr. Robot, Heathers) plays his father and mentor Harry (originally played by James Remar) while Molly Brown (Billions, Evil) will play his sister Debra (originally played by Jennifer Carpenter).

What can we expect from the series?

Dexter: Original Sin is set in 1991 Miami and follows Dexter as he juggles school, a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department, and his budding serial killing. Following his father’s moral code, Dexter will hunt and kill murderers who have escaped the justice system. It’s unclear if fans can expect to see younger versions of Dexter’s co-workers, or if Hall will return to offer his voice-over to the series.

When does Original Sin premiere?

Dexter: Original Sin is still in development, so fans will likely be waiting awhile. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

