What Ever Happened to ‘Dexter: New Blood’ Season 2?

Fans of the long-running crime drama Dexter were pleased when it was announced Dexter Morgan’s (Michael C. Hall) story would continue in Dexter: New Blood. However, now that over two years have passed with no season 2, viewers will be wondering what happened to the show.

Recommended Videos

The continuation of Dexter was especially pleasing, considering that the original series ended on a bit of a sour note. Both shows follow the story of Morgan, a forensic blood splatter analyst who leads a double life as a serial killer. Meanwhile, he rationalizes his actions by adhering to his code of only murdering those who are proven to be guilty but managed to escape the justice system. Though the show garnered a large fanbase, many viewers disliked the series finale, with it being labeled one of the worst finales ever. It felt rushed and illogical, ending with Morgan simply running away from the crimes he committed by faking his death.

Hence, the show really needed the second chance it got with Dexter: New Blood. The series picks up ten years after the end of Dexter. During this time, Morgan has built a new life for himself in a small town in New York. He has successfully hidden his true identity when fostering new friendships and relationships and working at a sporting gear store. He has also, surprisingly, managed to keep his murderous urges, which he calls his “Dark Passenger,” contained. However, his darkness threatens to rise up again when his son Harrison shows up. With Morgan back on the screen again, viewers were likely hopeful he would stay.

Is Dexter: New Blood renewed for a second season?

(Showtime)

Spoilers for Dexter: New Blood ahead**

As much as viewers anticipated the return of Morgan in Dexter: New Blood, season 1 didn’t leave much room for a season 2. The season ends with Morgan being murdered by his son, Harrison (Jack Alcott), due to Morgan breaking his moral code and murdering an innocent man. However, the prospect of a second season didn’t end there. It has never been officially confirmed, but rumors arose that there were talks of a second season centered on Harrison. As the months went by with no updates, though, viewers became concerned about whether the alleged season 2 would ever receive a release date.

Unfortunately, Dexter: New Blood season 2 is not happening. TVLine reported that any hope of a second season was officially dead at Showtime as the network opted to pour its resources and focus into a different Dexter project. According to insiders, season 2 was shelved so that the network could develop a prequel series, Dexter: Origins. Since it wasn’t officially confirmed, viewers don’t know if a season 2 really was happening or if Dexter: New Blood was always going to remain as a miniseries to make up for Dexter‘s lackluster ending. Whether it was or wasn’t initially happening, Showtime has seemingly shut the door on another season.

(featured image: Showtime)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]