Things We Saw Today: Dexter to Be Revived for a Limited Series on Showtime
Surprise, mother******
Lumberjack Dexter is coming out of retirement.
Yup.
Showtime has ordered a 10-episode Dexter limited series, according to THR, that will bring back the titular star, Michael C. Hall, and original showrunner Clyde Phillips. It will be a continuation of the original series that ended with Dexter Morgan going into exile as a lumberjack and living a solitary life.
A series that went on for way too long is being revived. Time is officially flat.
“Dexter is such a special series, both for its millions of fans and for Showtime, as this breakthrough show helped put our network on the map many years ago,” said Showtime Entertainment president Gary Levine. “We would only revisit this unique character if we could find a creative take that was truly worthy of the brilliant, original series. Well, I am happy to report that Clyde Phillips and Michael C. Hall have found it, and we can’t wait to shoot it and show it to the world.”
If, you know, that pesky pandemic doesn’t get in the way, production is scheduled to begin early next year for a fall 2021 premiere.
- Ridley Scott wants to have Joaquin Pheonix play Napoleon, and I stand by this decision in every way. (via Deadline)
- All six women writers from Margot Robbie and Christina Hodson’s All-Women Screenwriting Lab have sold a feature film. (via Variety)
We’re thrilled to team up again with @MatthewACherry on his first feature animation! Tut is now in development at our studio. pic.twitter.com/0vnFyI9FJc
— Sony Pictures Animation (@SonyAnimation) October 14, 2020
- Amy Cooper is an even bigger piece of shit than we thought. (via NTY)
- Sohla El-Waylly is thriving. (via Vulture)
- Seven more years of Star Trek on the small screen is secured. (via SyFyWire)
