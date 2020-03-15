Things We Saw Today: Devin Nunes Should Just Stop Talking Already

Rep. and professional sycophant Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) appeared on Fox News today to willfully share dangerous and wrong information about COVID-19. Nunes was a guest on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo, and proceeded to encourage viewers to ignore recommendations for social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak.

“If you’re healthy, you and your family, it’s a great time to go out and go to a local restaurant, likely you can get in easy. Let’s not hurt the working people in this country…go to your local pub” pic.twitter.com/jXdhOfwe9R — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) March 15, 2020

Nunes said, “There’s a lot of concerns with the economy here because people are scared to go out. One of the things you can do, if you’re healthy, you and your family, it’s a great time to just go out, go to a local restaurant ― likely you can get in easily. Let’s not hurt the working people in this country that are relying on wages and tips to keep their small business going. Just don’t run to the grocery store and buy $4,000 of food. Go to your local pub.”

Nunes’s advice directly contradicts what doctors and medical experts all over the world are saying, but are we honestly surprised? Nunes’s number one priority is and always has been sucking up to Donald Trump and covering his own ass. He has been embroiled in his own set of quid pro quo scandals and fake cow lawsuits.

Many took to Twitter to call Nunes out:

“Do normal things, rub your eyes after holding handrails, French kiss everybody in the big meeting, raw dog handshake the lonely coughing man at your local kidney dialysis center. Smear animal feces on your children, become blood brothers with a fruit bat, https://t.co/QaclzEA3sv — Erin ☄️ Ryan (@morninggloria) March 15, 2020

Devin Nunes, always finding new and innovative ways to be a menace to the American public. https://t.co/L9BVeKeZBo — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) March 15, 2020

Dr. Fauci this morning: "I would like to see a dramatic diminution of the personal interaction that we see in restaurants and in bars." Devin Nunes this morning: https://t.co/pZn1xVw4ok — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) March 15, 2020

Devin Nunes is going to get Americans killed. And there will be a number of real lawsuits that begin. pic.twitter.com/MpmhAupIwL — Nabilah Islam for Congress (@NabilahforGA07) March 15, 2020

This is agitprop, not just misinformation. Republicans don’t care much about “the working people” when they’re depressing wages and busting unions. Sooner things are “normal,” the better it is for Trump. @DevinNunes is covering the president’s ass. Period. https://t.co/vS1oaFybbd — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) March 15, 2020

Just when we think republicans can sink no further here’s Nunes, putting Americans in danger just so the crisis can look a little less crisis-y. What a stain on humanity. And what an opportune time to donate to his challenger, Phil Arballo:

We’re building a movement to defeat @DevinNunes & replace him with a representative who will follow the facts, believe science, & do what’s best for the American people & his constituents. Join us by chipping in to our grassroots campaign: https://t.co/ZLjpuEdR48 — Phil Arballo (@PhilArballo2020) March 15, 2020

(image: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Bloodshot tanks at the box office, because people aren’t going to the movies for some reason. (via Syfy Wire)

Emerald City Comic Con may be canceled, but you can still support awesome artists online. (via Nerdist)

Bill Gates is stepping down from Microsoft to focus on his charity work. (via AVClub)

Bruce, is that you?

The latest edition of ‘things I didn’t know I desperately needed to see’: a hyena in a tub 🛁 pic.twitter.com/mfjRvAXXe8 — Kimberley Oxley (@kimberleyoxley) March 13, 2020 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now available to stream/anger you all over again. (via Collider)

Toss a coin to these new characters coming to season two of The Witcher. (via CBR)

Here’s another list of movies and shows to binge-watch. (via EW)

Schitt’s Creek GIFs will save us all. pic.twitter.com/vZ3mLpQZNG — New Year, Gayer Nic (@CloneNic) March 15, 2020

How are you spending today, Mary Suevians?

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com