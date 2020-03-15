comScore

Things We Saw Today: Devin Nunes Should Just Stop Talking Already

Please don't be reading this from a bar right now.

By Chelsea SteinerMar 15th, 2020, 6:03 pm

Devin Nunes looks sad, as always.

Rep. and professional sycophant Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) appeared on Fox News today to willfully share dangerous and wrong information about COVID-19. Nunes was a guest on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo, and proceeded to encourage viewers to ignore recommendations for social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak.

Nunes said, “There’s a lot of concerns with the economy here because people are scared to go out. One of the things you can do, if you’re healthy, you and your family, it’s a great time to just go out, go to a local restaurant ― likely you can get in easily. Let’s not hurt the working people in this country that are relying on wages and tips to keep their small business going. Just don’t run to the grocery store and buy $4,000 of food. Go to your local pub.”

Nunes’s advice directly contradicts what doctors and medical experts all over the world are saying, but are we honestly surprised? Nunes’s number one priority is and always has been sucking up to Donald Trump and covering his own ass. He has been embroiled in his own set of quid pro quo scandals and fake cow lawsuits.

Many took to Twitter to call Nunes out:

Just when we think republicans can sink no further here’s Nunes, putting Americans in danger just so the crisis can look a little less crisis-y. What a stain on humanity. And what an opportune time to donate to his challenger, Phil Arballo:

(image: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

  • Bloodshot tanks at the box office, because people aren’t going to the movies for some reason. (via Syfy Wire)
  • Emerald City Comic Con may be canceled, but you can still support awesome artists online. (via Nerdist)
  • Bill Gates is stepping down from Microsoft to focus on his charity work. (via AVClub)
  • Bruce, is that you?

  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now available to stream/anger you all over again. (via Collider)
  • Toss a coin to these new characters coming to season two of The Witcher. (via CBR)
  • Here’s another list of movies and shows to binge-watch. (via EW)
  • Schitt’s Creek GIFs will save us all.

How are you spending today, Mary Suevians?

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Chelsea Steiner

Chelsea was born and raised in New Orleans, which explains her affinity for cheesy grits and Britney Spears. She currently lives in sunny Los Angeles, with her husband and two poorly behaved rescue dogs. She is a former roller derby girl and a black belt in Judo, so she is not to be trifled with. She loves the word “Jewess” and wishes more people used it to describe her.