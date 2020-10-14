Dev Patel, Chippendales, and Murder? Finally, Some Good News.

Dev Patel is hanging up his David Copperfield hat and his Gawain sword to bring us a look into the unknown world of Chippendales. I love Dev Patel’s entire filmography more than anything else in this world.

Patel will be playing Somen “Steve” Banerjee, an Indian-American entrepreneur whose failures led to his cofounding of the Chippendales night club. Now, I know about the Chippendales dancers, but I did not know that the creation of the original strip club was surrounded by murder, so now I’m really interested in learning more about Chippendales. (Yes, it absolutely helps that Dev Patel is in this movie.)

Directed by I, Tonya’s Craig Gillespie (AGAIN, GREAT NEWS FOR ME), it is yet another film for Gillespie in the “true-crime” genre, and honestly, great!

As for the story, when you start to look into it, there are multiple murder plots and instances of violence surrounding the creation of Chippendales, and it’s honestly fascinating.

Patel’s Banerjee cofounded Chippendales with Paul Snider, and the iconic look of the dancers would come from Snider’s wife, Playboy model Dorothy Stratten. But Snider would go on to murder Stratten in a murder-suicide, and Banerjee would go on to become entangled in his own murder plots that would eventually lead to pleading guilty and his own death (of apparent suicide) prior to his sentencing.

It’s a weirdly timely film in the sense of it being about the American dream and greed of wanting it all, and lengths to which people will go to achieve it. And with Patel leading the charge, I’m going to love every single second of it.

Twitter erupted in excitement for the film, and let’s be honest, it’s because of Dev Patel. We just all really love Dev Patel.

Dev Patel in an 80s male strip club murder drama called ‘Chippendales’ directed by Craig Gillespie? Sign me the FUCK up. pic.twitter.com/jE0dpqIEYk — Erik Anderson (@awards_watch) October 14, 2020

I suppose I will live a little bit longer https://t.co/BNAFMrHVhT — Trang 🦇 (@tranganhdong) October 14, 2020

I think I just felt some of my depression leave my body. https://t.co/BzmBDHiFC3 — Myrriah Gossett (@MyrriahGossett) October 14, 2020

this is what I wanted thank you cinema https://t.co/gUOvrFHZxN — Fariha Róisín (@fariharoisin) October 14, 2020

it’s been twelve hours since i learned about the dev patel chippendales news and im STILL not his wife. how is this possible — the noodle agenda (@bobaheadshark) October 14, 2020

Reading about this Dev Patel Chippendales movie like 👀👀👀 — 🏳️‍🌈Ms. Marya Eeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeek! Gates 🦩 (@oldfilmsflicker) October 14, 2020

A true crime movie about Chippendales starring Dev Patel, from the director of I, Tonya. AKA, my future favorite movie. https://t.co/y6RsojnaTV — 🎃 Jenn O’Latern 😷 (@JennaMichelle29) October 13, 2020

Am I prepared to watch Dev Patel attempt to do a murder? Probably not, but I will watch anything he and Craig Gillespie chose to do, so SIGN ME UP.

