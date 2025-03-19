‘Den of Thieves 2’ Netflix release date, confirmed

Gerard Butler’s turn as the morally ambiguous, hard-boiled detective “Big Nick” O’Brien in 2018’s gritty heist thriller Den of Thieves might not have wowed the critics. Still, it seemed to have scratched an itch for audiences craving gritty, high-stakes heist drama. Fast forward seven years and a heap of stolen wealth later, Den of Thieves 2: Pantera bursts onto the scene, promising more chaos, bigger heists, and the same gruff energy Butler’s fans have come to expect.

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera was released in U.S. theaters on January 10, 2025, but the box office numbers suggest not everyone grabbed their popcorn and made it to the big screen. With a modest $15 million opening, it seems many of us opted to save the heist drama for a quieter night—and that night has finally come. The sequel’s high-stakes action will soon be just a click away, ready to unfold in the Netflix app.

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera will begin streaming on Netflix on Thursday, March 20. So sit back, press play, and let Big Nick do the heavy lifting from the comfort of your couch. O’Shea Jackson Jr. also returns to his role as Donnie Wilson “Jean-Jacques,” ready to challenge Big Nick with his smarty pants.

The original film positioned itself as a contemporary take on the heist genre, emphasizing the cat-and-mouse dynamic between law enforcement and criminals. The sequel doesn’t stray far from that formula but ups the ante with a sleek, European twist. This time, the action heads to the heart of the diamond trade, drawing inspiration from the infamous 2003 Antwerp diamond heist.

“In Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, Big Nick (Butler) is back on the hunt in Europe and closing in on Donnie (Jackson), who is embroiled in the treacherous and unpredictable world of diamond thieves and the infamous Panther mafia, as they plot a massive heist of the world’s largest diamond exchange.” (via Forbes)

If you don’t have a Netflix subscription, you can watch the film on digital streaming via premium video on demand.

