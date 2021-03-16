When Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train was released in Japan back in October, it received unanimous praise. It would go on to shatter all kinds of records, leading to it becoming the highest-grossing film of all time in Japan. Honestly, I’m not surprised that anything Demon Slayer-related was so well-received. I’m just stunned that all this happened in the middle of a pandemic. That’s the power of fandom, though. Real talk: Demon Slayer deserves all the praise it gets. The series is frickin’ awesome!

Ever since its release, fans have been wondering when the movie would be released here in the U.S. Well, we don’t have to wonder anymore, because Funimation just dropped them release dates!

MARK YOUR CALENDARS! The time is finally here! Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train heads to North American theaters April 23, and will come to digital storefronts June 22! 🚂 https://t.co/ceaQ0XGtMo @aniplexUSA @DemonSlayerUSA pic.twitter.com/z35FI6wkH2 — Funimation (@FUNimation) March 16, 2021

I … might be excited about this news. Let’s go over the details!

Set after the events of the television series, Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train has Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu, and Inosuke embark on a new mission. Together with one of the most powerful swordsmen of the Demon Slayer Corps, Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku, they investigate the mysterious disappearance of over 40 people aboard the Mugen Train.

The movie will be available in both Japanese with subtitles AND the English dub. You can check out the subtitled trailer here:

And the dub trailer here:

Ah, I see this is gonna be a heartbreaking adventure for my son Tanjiro, huh? Being trapped in a dream where his family is still alive is probably one of the cruelest things a villain could do to him. I immediately dislike this villain, like, how dare you.

The movie will be released in theaters across the U.S. and Canada on April 23rd. This will also include releases in 4DX and on IMAX screens with tickets going on sale on April 9th through Funimation’s website (the page for the movie isn’t up yet at the time of writing this). Anime movies typically don’t have nearly as large a release as other movies, and with public spaces limiting occupants due to COVID, it will probably be difficult to get tickets. Granted, it’s gotten better than me searching for a theater playing (insert anime film) and finding out the closest one was Chicago—6+ hours away from where I live—but it’s still not gonna be at every theater in the state.

“We are thrilled to be bringing Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train to theaters in North America,” said Shu Nishimoto, president of Aniplex of America. “The support from fans worldwide has truly been the driving force behind the series, and we can’t wait for everyone to experience the next chapter in Tanjiro’s journey as a Demon Slayer.”

For those avoiding public spaces, there will be a digital release of Mugen Train beginning on June 22, with preorders starting up on April 26. No word on a physical release yet or which store I’ll inevitably have to purchase it from to get whatever steelcase/collector’s edition I want. The film will be able to be purchased digitally via Apple TV, the Microsoft Store, Vudu, Google Play, the PlayStation Store, and Amazon.

“Demon Slayer’s record-breaking box office sales in Japan have elevated the series—and anime itself— to a new level,” said Colin Decker, CEO of Funimation Global Group. “It is a truly global-scale franchise, and we’re honored to be the home and distributor of the film in many territories worldwide.”

(Image: Koyoharu Gotoge/SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable)

