How Demon Slayer has managed to persevere during a year like 2020 is beyond comprehension, yet here it is, nabbing the number one spot for the highest-grossing film of all time in Japan, topping Spirited Away (don’t take that out of context, though No-Face would fit in the Demon Slayer verse, huh?) at a whopping 32 billion yen.

That’s about 314 million in USD.

During a pandemic.

Honestly, I’ve been wanting to write about the astonishing success of the little movie that could, but every time I started a write up another record would be broken. Highest-grossing Japanese film of 2020. Highest-grossing animated film of 2020. 5th highest-grossing film of 2020. Best boy Tanjiro’s been relentless in his quest to try and turn anime’s favorite demon-esque little sister, Nezuko, back to normal.

Oh. And get revenge for his family’s murder, of course. Muzan and his white suit’s gonna get his, but first, there’s a train to catch.

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train picks up right where season 1 of the hit series left off. Quick recap: our team of demon slayers boards a train together to take on a new mission. Inosuke thinks the train is a demonic beast (I love this boar head menace) while Tanjiro thinks it’s a guardian spirit (you precious bean). Zenitsu educates them on what a train actually is, most likely wondering how could this happen to me, I’ve made my mistakes, got nowhere to run because he’s hanging out with boys who would shudder over Thomas the Tank Engine.

Anyway, they all board the train (after having to outrun the police, because heaven forbid this group does something stealthy, lol) and the season comes to an end.

The movie gives more screentime to the Flame Pillar, Kyojuro Rengoku, who based on first appearances, is set to be my next anime husband.

The demon slayers meet up with him to help track down a demon who’s killed over 40 demon slayers… and I’m gonna stop reading the Wiki entry at this point so I don’t spoil myself too much, but the film should(?) be released here in the US at some point in 2021.

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train opened in Japan back in October and has had nothing but good reception since. It even broke the first-day opening record with 1.2 billion yet (11.3 million USD) and went on to gross 4.6 billion yen (44 million) during its opening weekend. From there it’s just been nonstop.

If you haven’t watched the anime and are into supernatural stories with cool creature designs, stunning animation, and just all-around loveable main characters then now’s a good time to check the series out. The manga completed its run back in May, and while season 2 doesn’t have a scheduled release date yet, I’m sure it’ll come through in due time.

