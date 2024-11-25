‘Democrat propaganda’: Marjorie Taylor Greene wants to kill NPR’s funds despite it being publicly funded

Marjorie Taylor Greene is up to her nonsense again. This time threatening to cut the budget for something she has absolutely no control over. The latest thing to make her angry is NPR for existing.

Greene now has a little bit of power and it is going to her head. She was nominated as part of “Department of Government Efficiency” along with Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy. Talking about her new position during a Fox News interview, she began talking about how she thinks that “every single government department” has waste. Greene was speaking with Sunday Morning Futures host Maria Bartiromo.

While there, she said she was going to be examining each part of the government and figure out where to cut “waste.” Top of her list is apparently the National Public Radio (NPR). “We’ll be looking at everything from government-funded media programs like NPR that spread nothing but Democrat propaganda.”

Republicans have been targeting NPR ever since former editor Uri Berliner published an essay criticizing NPR’s lack of diversity in its viewpoints. Greene has been a vocal part of this and has said that NPR should pay for its operations on its own dime then. NPR has stated that its government funding only results in about 1% of their funding.

Greene though is taking her new money slashing position a bit too literally. “Our subcommittee’s work will expose people who need to be FIRED,” she told CNN. “The bureaucrats who don’t do their job, fail audits like in the Pentagon, and don’t know where BILLIONS of dollars are going, will be getting a pink slip.”

Targeting her energy on NPR is…pointless because they will keep operating since their government funding is minimal at best.

NPR earns its money from other sources

The Hill broke down the actual facts of NPR’s income. Federal law helps them in receiving funds but their direct payment from the government is not bank breaking as people like Greene and Musk think. What is frightening about their hatred of NPR is that by trying to silence the publication, they are being distinctly un-American.

Part of what made this country so “great” is that everyone is allowed to voice their opinions. Private companies can tell their employees what not to post publicly but you’re allowed to say what you want. It is how we can have a left-leaning publication here and how many can share their politic views on social media.

While NPR might have Democratic segments, they also have hosts who are on Fox News from time to time. So what exactly is the issue here? That NPR will tell the truth about a situation and people like Greene want to stop that? Or is it just that they don’t like that something like NPR can voice an opinion while being “government funded”?

Whatever the reality is, Greene targeting NPR is laughable. NPR most definitely is going to be fine, even with Greene’s anger. If this is what is most important to the DOGE committee, we’re all doomed.

