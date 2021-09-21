On this day in 2016, comedian Demi Adejuyigbe released a short video commemorating the date by dancing to a bit of the Earth, Wind & Fire song “September.”

Pretty much immediately, the internet formed a deep association between him and September 21st, and Adejuyigbe hasn’t let us down since. Every year, he’s gifted us with a new video on (and about) this day.

Everyone watching Demi Adejuyigbe’s feed rn pic.twitter.com/se2Kn9ZS3U — Alex Clippinger, but Spooky (@Aclippinger) September 21, 2021

The videos have gotten more elaborate over the years and Demi has used them as a platform to bring attention to various causes including climate change and voter turnout. Last year’s video raised more than $300,000 for Street Watch LA, Trans United Fund, BlackRoots Alliance, the National Asian Pacific American Women’s Forum, and SELAH Neighborhood Homeless Coalition.

That’s a staggering amount to have raised off one video, but this year’s video managed to raise just about the same amount in the first hour after it was posted. At the time of publication for this article, the fundraiser is just shy of half a million dollars.

With this new video, Demi has once again outdone himself. This is a full-on production and I don’t even want to say anything else about it, you have to just watch for yourself:

This year’s fundraiser benefits the West Fund, helping people in West Texas who need access to abortions, the climate activism group Sunrise, and Imagine Water Works, which is providing aid to those impacted by Hurricane Ida. You can donate (which is actually purchasing a raffle ticket for the amazing prize mentioned in the video) here.

The woman known to the world as Elvira (Cassandra Peterson) released her memoir today. In it, she comes out, finally getting to open up about her 19-year relationship with a woman. We’re so happy for her! (via The Advocate)

Jojo Siwa and Jenna Johnson just became the first-ever same-sex dance team to perform on Dancing With the Stars. (via People)

AHHHHHHHHH!



OkCupid users now have the option to add a “pro-choice” badge to their profiles because why would you date someone who is not that? (via NY Times)

Here’s a look at April O’Neil in the upcoming Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. She beats up bad guys with JOURNALISM! (via Polygon)

What did you all see out there today, on the 21st night of September?

