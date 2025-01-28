‘DEI for dipsh-ts’: A former Fox News host’s son is roasted for nepotism privilege

Tucker Carlson’s son, Buckley Carlson, is roasted by the internet after landing a nepo job in the White House.

Carlson is a disgraced Fox News host who was fired after facing lawsuits over fostering an abusive workplace and spreading 2020 election fraud conspiracies. Despite stating in private text messages that he “passionately” hates Trump, Carlson endorsed him for the 2024 presidential race and was influential in the rise of J. D. Vance’s political career. His support of Trump and Vance will seemingly be rewarded as his oldest son, Buckley, lands a position close to the Vice President.

Despite Trump’s fixation on DEI, which he claims leads to the hiring of unqualified individuals, nepotism and cronyism have always run rampant in his administration. During his first presidency, he went against anti-nepotism guidelines to hire his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, as senior advisors, roles they were not qualified for. His second term has seen him hiring only his staunchest supporters and most loyal friends without regard to competence, including aggressively screening White House applicants and interrogating them about their “MAGA revelations.” The latest nepo hire in his administration further proves that he does not care about qualifications or a “meritocracy.”

Buckley Carlson nabs nepo job with J. D. Vance

Inside sources allege that Buckley is set to serve as Vance’s deputy press secretary. This isn’t the first time he has faced allegations of nepotism either. In 2022, then-24-year-old Buckley was hired by Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind) as his communications director. However, an anonymous source claimed that Banks had only hired Buckley because he thought it would help him “be liked by the Establishment.” Carlson was enraged by the comment and vehemently defended his son’s qualifications.

There has been evidence, though, that Carlson has tried to use his ties to influential people to boost his son’s career. In 2014, he reportedly contacted Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, asking for a letter of recommendation for Buckley. Since Biden is an alumnus of Georgetown University, Carlson hoped a letter from him would elevate his son’s chances of getting into the university. Biden agreed to write the letter, which led to gushing e-mails of gratitude and praise from Carlson and his wife, Susie Carlson. Buckley ultimately didn’t attend Georgetown University, though it’s unclear if he was accepted or not.

Between the Banks incident, Biden’s letter of recommendation, and Carlson’s role in Vance’s political career, Buckley’s new role raises more than a few nepotism red flags. Trump struck down DEI, but as one X user put it, it looks like they’ve switched to “doing DEI for dipsh*ts.”

Social media users slammed Buckley’s hiring, dubbing him the “DEI hire of the century” and reminding everyone that he also needed a recommendation letter from Biden to get into a prestigious university. If MAGA thinks laws prohibiting workplace discrimination are “unfair,” surely using the Vice President’s son to give one’s child a leg up is also “unfair.”

? BREAKING: In the DEI hire of the century, Buckley Carlson, son of Tucker Carlson, is joining Vice President J.D. Vance's office as deputy press secretary.



Here's an email from Tucker Carlson to his friend, Hunter Biden, asking for Biden's help to get Tucker's son, Buckley, into Georgetown University.



Buckley was just picked to serve as JD Vance’s new deputy press secretary.



Tucker Carlson's son, Buckley Carlson, is now working as JD Vance's deputy press secretary.



You know, the one who needed Hunter Biden's recommendation letter to get into Georgetown.



So much for "meritocracy" when they keep installing nepo babies.



It’s quite interesting how MAGA is so against DEI that they want to roll back protections against discriminatory practices in hiring but then look the other way as numerous White House staffers and Trump cabinet members are as unqualified as they come. There’s no “meritocracy” in the Trump administration, which seems to gravitate towards nepo babies and anyone who wears a MAGA hat.

