Dee Bradley Baker Has a Dream Star Wars Character He’d Love To See on ‘The Bad Batch’

The Bad Batch is back, despite losing a member of the team (RIP Tech!). Heading into season 3, fans are looking forward to what’s next for Clone Force 99. But the loss of Tech still stings, and no one knows our pain more than prolific voice actor Dee Bradley Baker.

Baker has voiced the clones since the start of the series, but his Lucasfilm tenure stretches back to Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008). So if anyone knows a thing or two about Star Wars, it’s him. One of the most exciting parts of a show like The Bad Batch is its ability to bring different species into the fold. When talking to Baker, we discussed how the show has incorporated a Rancor, Wookies, and other characters we know and love. I asked if there was anyone or any species he’d like to see in the series.

“They do take on a new … let’s see, maybe it’s a new member, but it’s not Human,” Baker teased. “You saw a little bit of that in the trailer, I think. So I mean, it’s really fun how The Bad Batch does connect into the larger mythology of Star Wars that we’re all familiar with. And you see species as well as specific characters circle back in to remind us that we’re part of a larger mythology that’s playing out, which is a lot of what their journey is, waking up to their connection and place in this larger political reality that is playing out around them. I was particularly excited and happy to see Ventress return. I’m not sure how well she would work with the Bad Batch. She’s a bit of a lone wolf, to put not too fine a point on it. But what a great character to come back and to see. And like you’re saying, it’s really fun to see a Rancor again. I’m very fond of that, of Star Wars creatures in particular, being a creature guy.”

The Bad Batch is airing on Disney+ now!

(featured image: Disney+)

