comScore Dear Evan Hansen Is More Meme Than Movie Now
Skip to main content

Dear Evan Hansen Is More Meme Than Movie Now

This is what this movie is good for.

By Rachel LeishmanSep 29th, 2021, 3:00 pm
 

Ben Platt as Evan Hansen screaming in the woods in Dear Evan Hansen. A tweet depicting him as Doctor Octopus in the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer is overlaid.

Dear Evan Hansen is a film that exists in our world now. It’s not great, it didn’t make me like the musical, and it just ended up infuriating me to the point where I wasn’t sure what to do other than make fun of it—which is seemingly what is happening on the internet, as well. We are all confused by Ben Platt’s screaming and crying face.

And it has now led to the internet … well, making fun of the movie in any way that it can—just everyone being mean over and over again. This wouldn’t be very nice if this movie were any good, but instead, it has thrown audiences into the world of Evan Hansen in the worst way, so I’m all for the teasing memes.

Whether it is making fun of how old Evan Hansen is in comparison to everyone else …

Or putting him screaming into other movies …

Or just … you know, making fun of the ACTUAL PLOT of the movie …

It’s just all cursed. If you haven’t seen Dear Evan Hansen, may I suggest just watching “Sincerely Me” and “Requiem” and then carrying on with your life?

(image: Universal Pictures)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site

 —The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Rachel Leishman - Assistant Editor

Rachel (she/her) is an I, Tonya stan who used to have a poster of Frank Sinatra on her wall as a kid. She loves superheroes, weird musicals, wants Robert Downey Jr. to release a new album, and would sell her soul for Pedro Pascal as Kraven the Hunter. She is Leslie Knope and she's okay with that. Secretly Grogu's mom and Lizzie Olsen's best friend.