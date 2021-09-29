Dear Evan Hansen Is More Meme Than Movie Now

Dear Evan Hansen is a film that exists in our world now. It’s not great, it didn’t make me like the musical, and it just ended up infuriating me to the point where I wasn’t sure what to do other than make fun of it—which is seemingly what is happening on the internet, as well. We are all confused by Ben Platt’s screaming and crying face.

And it has now led to the internet … well, making fun of the movie in any way that it can—just everyone being mean over and over again. This wouldn’t be very nice if this movie were any good, but instead, it has thrown audiences into the world of Evan Hansen in the worst way, so I’m all for the teasing memes.

Whether it is making fun of how old Evan Hansen is in comparison to everyone else …

Every time I see a trailer for “Dear, Evan Hansen” I think of this. pic.twitter.com/tsF5QCvmIT — Andres Cabrera (@SquadLeaderAce) September 25, 2021

Dear Evan Hansen! So good pic.twitter.com/9PwoHqghTf — Christian Tucci (@chrtucci) September 26, 2021

Gonna tell my kids this was Evan Hansen. pic.twitter.com/wUwWIh1VU5 — Next On TCM (@NextOnTCM) September 26, 2021

Dear, Evan Hansen: Where I Spent My Summer Vacation pic.twitter.com/MvyMOf0ufb — Tamra Bonvillain (@TBonvillain) September 26, 2021

Absolutely loved Dear Evan Hansen pic.twitter.com/gQux8nzbwD — angelina (@whyangelinawhy) September 25, 2021

Dear Evan Hansen premiers tonight and literally the only thing funnier than Ben Platt playing a 17 year old is the fact that RuPaul once sat through the entire show thinking the main character’s name was Dear pic.twitter.com/s0IrRLX4C7 — Shelby Harris (@selizabethharr) September 23, 2021

Or putting him screaming into other movies …

Dear Evan Hansen… enjoy your meme status pic.twitter.com/l4S8uWi7jR — Mac (@macabstory) September 29, 2021

evan hansen as the american psycho that he is pic.twitter.com/OhnlQnOP3V — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) September 29, 2021

Or just … you know, making fun of the ACTUAL PLOT of the movie …

all you need to know about the dear evan hansen movie is that he sings “on the outside always looking in” and then they show a shot of him on the inside looking out pic.twitter.com/CFwfaB0Jwe — Evelyn R 🌸 (@cloud_etudes) September 25, 2021

I didn’t really know the plot of Dear Evan Hansen going into it and I was…shocked and appalled? Stephen Chbosky’s lifeless, formless direction does the talented cast no favors. They’re basically lost at sea, but mostly do their best. I still just can’t believe the story. pic.twitter.com/DLyFlqZpWp — Cody Dericks (@codymonster91) September 29, 2021

a reminder that I am available for hire this week to explain the plot of Dear Evan Hansen to those in your life who still think it’s a sweet story about a nerdy gay kid — Madison Malone Kircher (Taylor’s Version) (@4evrmalone) September 20, 2021

It’s just all cursed. If you haven’t seen Dear Evan Hansen, may I suggest just watching “Sincerely Me” and “Requiem” and then carrying on with your life?

(image: Universal Pictures)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]