Yeah, This Is Pretty Much How We’d Expect to See Deadpool in ‘Doctor Strange 2’

So, we know now that Deadpool didn’t make his grand appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, despite Marvel getting the rights to him in Disney’s deal with Fox. For many, we thought that the X-Men were going to appear in the movie for a great number of reasons, one being that Charles Xavier was in the trailer, so why wouldn’t they be included? And if the X-Men are around, then that means that Wade Wilson can’t be that far behind, right?

Well, we were wrong. That doesn’t mean we’re not going to see him any time soon. With the way that Ryan Reynolds operates and how often he sneaks his way into getting another Deadpool movie, I have a feeling that we’ll have an announcement about a third movie release date/filming sometime soon. (It’s already been announced that it’s happening with Shawn Levy directing and a script by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, which was previously worked on by Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin.)

Still, that didn’t make the sting of a Deadpool-less movie any softer. So instead, fans began to share their own love for Wade and what it would be like if he were in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. VozifySus on Twitter shared a piece of artwork that had Deadpool doing Strange’s illusion where he has multiple arms, but in a very specific Deadpool way. (I’m talking about Deadpool doing the finger gesture for sexual intercourse, obviously.)

If Deadpool was in multiverse of madness : pic.twitter.com/qgKb1u1c1u — Vozify 🦇 (@VozifySus) May 12, 2022

How will Deadpool fit into the MCU?

The biggest question since the Fox merger has been how will Deadpool fit into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole. He’s not exactly the most politically correct hero. If you recall, there was an entire scene in the first Deadpool where he…uh…has relationship with Vanessa through all the holidays and it’s not tame.

So applying that kind of character to the Disney Marvel world might be a little hard and we saw a bit of how they’ll take on more hard-hitting characters in Moon Knight. Whether or not Marvel will let Deadpool 3 be rated R or not remains the question (even if Kevin Feige says it will be).

Until we know for sure when we’re getting Deadpool in the MCU, things like this art help fill the void that Wade Wilson usually occupies.

