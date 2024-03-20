‘Dead Boy Detectives’ Is Coming to Netflix Sooner Than You Think

There’s more to Dead Boy Detectives than meets the eye. Not only does it look to be a fun, horror-filled romp through London and beyond, but it’s also a part of Netflix’s growing Sandman universe. Yes, Dead Boy Detectives is brought to you from Neil Gaiman’s wonderfully twisted imagination.

The titular Dead Boy Detectives, otherwise known as Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew) and Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri), are, as implied by the title, “ghosts who solve mysteries.” Originally debuting in Seasons of Mists, the third volume of Neil Gaiman’s classic Sandman graphic novels, Charles and Edwin were later featured in their own spin-off comic series in 2001, titled Sandman Presents: Dead Boy Detectives.

Netflix’s Dead Boy Detectives, on the other hand, will see Edwin and Charles strike out on their own but within the parameters of the world established by Netflix’s Sandman series. Crossovers will only happen when the story deems it necessary. The first season will have a standard eight episodes and will follow Edwin and Charles as they solve the mortal realm’s most mysterious supernatural cases and escape the clutches of Hell and Death. Charles and Edwin are best friends, so they’ll do whatever it takes to stick together—and with the help of a clairvoyant named Crystal (Kassius Nelson) and her friend Niko (Yuyu Kitamura), they might just be able to.

Dead Boy Detectives is set to premiere globally on Netflix on April 25, 2024, with all eight episodes dropping at once. Though Gaiman is an executive producer on the series, it was created by Beth Schwartz and Steve Yockey. If you haven’t seen the trailer yet, you can watch it below.

Happy sleuthing!

(featured image: Netflix)

