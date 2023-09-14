D&D Beyond Offers ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ Premade Characters to Tabletop Players

What a year it’s been for the Dungeons & Dragons faithful: from the second season of The Legend of Vox Machina to the announcement of an animated Mighty Nein series to the release of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves to Baldur’s Gate 3 taking over the gaming world, 2023 has been something of a nat 20 for the most die-hard dice rollers out there.

And the goodies have yet to stop rolling in, as D&D Beyond—a popular online resource for Dungeons & Dragons players to make and manage their characters and content—has elected to bring everyone’s favorite faces from Baldur’s Gate 3 over to the realm of pencils and paper.

Indeed, scrolling through D&D Beyond’s premade character section will reveal character sheets for all of the main party members you can recruit in Baldur’s Gate 3, including Astarion the Elf Rogue, Gale the Human Wizard, Karlach the Tiefling Barbarian, Lae’zel the Githyanki Fighter, Shadowheart the Half-Elf Cleric, and Wyll the Human Warlock, all of whom you can claim as a bundle for free.

Each character sheet comes pre-loaded with a variety of equipment, background information, and other attributes that capture the essence of each character as faithfully as possible. So if you haven’t yet taken the plunge into the tabletop source material of Baldur’s Gate, you’ll find that most of the legwork needed for plugging a comfort character into your campaign is all but covered by D&D Beyond.

The sheets are still fully customizable, allowing you to adjust and tweak anything (stats, gear, spells, age) if you fancy running a post-time skip Baldur’s Gate 3 sequel at your table. Whether you want to use them as a friendly NPC, set them as an antagonistic figure, or even step into their shoes yourself, your Baldur’s Gate 3 companions can now join you in a Dungeons & Dragons session however you see fit.

This isn’t the first time D&D Beyond has lent a hand in promoting its more screen-reliant brethren. The service also released a free bundle of content inspired by Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, which included stat blocks for the film’s characters Edgin, Holga, Xenk, Simon, Doric, Forge, and Sofina, as well as a variety of magic items that were featured exclusively in the film.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is available for purchase on PC and PlayStation 5 and will arrive on MacOS on September 21. The game will be released to Xbox Series X and S later this year.

