Washington DC’s two biggest doofuses are back with a new AI lobbying scheme

Unfortunately, Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman, the duo known for nonsensical political stunts and fostering wild conspiracy theories, are back in the news with yet another wild, harebrained scheme.

These Scooby Doo villains disguised as alleged conservative operatives—who somehow always manage to place the stick in their double-seater bike spokes—have a disgraceful record of staging fake scandals, from a fake FBI raid to manufactured sexual assault allegations against public figures to a voter suppression robocall scheme that put them both in a legal hot pot.

A new report by Politico‘s Daniel Lippman exposes their latest venture: an AI-powered lobbying firm called, get this, LobbyMatic. Of course, true to form, the new enterprise arrives with a twist: Wohl and Burkman are reportedly operating under false identities, blending their penchant for deception with pretty lousy use of artificial intelligence.

What is LobbyMatic?

According to Politico‘s expose, LobbyMatic, founded by Wohl in 2022, bills itself as a cutting-edge service that somehow integrates AI into the lobbying process. Its website boasts capabilities including monitoring Capitol Hill hearings, locking in on key lawmakers on specific issues, and even scheduling meetings or petitioning officials. Seems useful, right?

However, Daniel Lippman’s report reveals that Wohl and Burkman are also operating under pseudonyms: “Jay Klein” and “Bill Sanders” respectively. Wohl, as Klein, presents himself as the founder/CEO of LobbyMatic. And Burkman, as Sanders, appears to play something of a supporting role in the company’s operations.

The irony of two convicted fraudsters venturing into AI has not been lost on observers, of course, and their previous failed ventures cast a long shadow over their new enterprise’s legitimacy. However, despite their checkered past, LobbyMatic had managed to seize contracts (at least temporarily) with some high-profile clients. Toyota, consulting firm Boundary Stone Partners, and drug company Lantheus all engaged in trial subscriptions with the firm, according to Lippman. However, upon learning who exactly was involved, the companies swiftly disengaged.

Toyota’s spokesperson, Zachary Reed, confirmed with Politico that their three-month trial with LobbyMatic has already expired. Lantheus stated that a former employee initiated a trial, but the company never used the platform. Jeff Navin of Boundary Stone Partners was direct, declaring they “quickly determined the tool did not work” and terminated their contract months ago.

Inside LobbyMatic

Politico reports that the company’s practices raise numerous red flags. For one, former employees have already painted a troubling picture of the company’s inner workings. One of the funniest revelations is the existence of a wholly fabricated executive named “Pat Smith,” LobbyMatic’s “VP of Growth.” The kicker is that “Smith” is a fictionalized blonde woman with no job history whatsoever, but otherwise came with a LinkedIn profile with hundreds of connections to top lobbyists—allegedly, painstakingly created by Wohl. Lippman writes: “Wohl told three of the former employees that the person doesn’t exist and that he created her because the best way to get introductions was to use an attractive blonde.”

Amongst the many alleged irregularities, one fantastic anecdote in the report was from a former first employee who recounted occasions to Lippman where Wohl “would enter the building of a potential client and be asked by security for ID. He would step off to the side and pretend to be on his phone. If confronted, Wohl would say he had forgotten his ID or left it in the car.”

Current and future concerns

The LobbyMatic scheme appears to already be on legal thin ice. Operating under false identities in a highly regulated field, such as lobbying, violates numerous laws. Moreover, the company’s evident recklessness in business practices, including payroll issues, opens up additional legal vulnerabilities.

Wohl and Burkman’s past convictions for telecom fraud add a layer of complexity. Their 2022 conviction resulted in a $5 million FCC fine and 500 hours of community service registering voters. This history of fraud directly related to political activities makes their incursion into AI-assisted lobbying, at best, problematic.

No current investigations into LobbyMatic or the cartoon archvillains have been reported, but these latest revelations in the Politico piece may spark renewed scrutiny.

