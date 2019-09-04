David Tennant at Dragon Con: “Maybe I Should’ve Married Michael Sheen”

Here’s one for all the Aziraphale/Crowley shippers out there. At his recent Dragon Con panel in Atlanta, actor David Tennant got candid about the chemistry he’s had with actors throughout his career, and joked about his Good Omens castmate Michael Sheen.

This was Tennant’s first time at Dragon Con, and social media was lit up for the Con’s duration with joyful pictures of fans posing with their beloved Doctor/Detective Inspector/Demon/Casanova/Crouch et al. There was a huge influx of Good Omens cosplayers this year—unsurprising considering the show’s summer debut and popularity in fandom circles—and there were some particularly charming pictures of Tennant with Aziraphales and Crowleys (not to mention Four Horsemen, witches, and Witchfinders).

Hey I met David Tennant at @DragonCon 😭 im crying tears of joy and happiness. Had to make my Aziraphale stand off to the side, sorry angel ❤️@GoodOmensPrime

#GoodOmens pic.twitter.com/z0jaxiTYpY — sauntering vaguely downwards🐍 (@_sherrykao) August 30, 2019

Good Omens director Douglas Mackinnon also tweeted out a picture of the abundance of angels and demons in attendance:

Thanks to the wonders of the Internet, you can watch Tennant’s panel in its entirety in the video above. One moment that delighted fans came after Tennant was asked which actor he had the best acting chemistry with during the course of his career.

Tennant gamely answered that it was probably with his wife, Georgia Tennant (who is wonderful on Instagram). Georgia Tennant (née Moffett) acted across from him as Jenny, the cloned daughter of the Doctor, in the 2008 Doctor Who episode “The Doctor’s Daughter.” At the time, her casting was a meta “PR coup” for the show, since she is the actual daughter of Fifth Doctor Peter Davison. The couple met while filming the episode, married in 2011, have four children, and are currently expecting a fifth.

Then Tennant cheekily added, of acting chemistry, “I mean, I hope? Otherwise, I married the wrong person. Maybe I should’ve married Michael Sheen.”

he said “maybe i should’ve married michael sheen” and i’m losing it- 😭😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/L8mVNoOdCx — ᴹᴬᴿᴵᴺᴱ (@TearsOf10th) August 31, 2019

This was, of course, a reference to the crackling chemistry he and Sheen have as Crowley and Aziraphale on Good Omens. Although they were both in Stephen Fry’s 2003 film Bright Young Things, Good Omens marked the first time they shared the screen together.

The comment was likely also a bit of a nod toward the fandom pairing of Aziraphale/Crowley, or “Ineffable Husbands.” I imagine it would’ve been hard to miss the ship’s popularity at a Con filled with Aziraphales and Crowleys, who are often cosplayed by couples. The crowd at Tennant’s panel went appropriately wild in response.

Considering it is usually Michael Sheen steering the good ship Aziraphale/Crowley, it’s nice to hear from his counterpart. You can also listen to the two talk about working on Good Omens, and a lot more, on Tennant’s podcast David Tennant Does a Podcast With…(in this case, Michael Sheen). Who, perhaps, he should have married.

