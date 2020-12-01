David Ramsey Is Headed Back to the Arrowverse. All of It.

Arrow may have left the airwaves, but the Arrowverse of shows spun-off from The CW’s original superhero spectacle is still going strong. Although most of their seasons were cut short by COVID, the Arrowverse will be back with new episodes across the board starting in January 2021, and there will be a very familiar face stopping by on five of them. David Ramsey will be returning to Earth Prime both in front of and behind the camera.

Ramsey starred in all eight seasons of Arrow as Oliver Queen’s bodyguard and best friend, John Diggle. He eventually became a superhero, Spartan, in his own right and his wife, Lyla (Audrey Marie Anderson) is head of ARGUS, that shadowy government organization in charge of keeping metahumans in check and assembling Suicide Squads and the like.

Oh and there was that final reveal at the end of the Arrow series finale where Dig was about to move to Metropolis and happened across a glowing green spacecraft, and seemingly confirmed long-held fan theories that he might become a member of the Green Lantern corps.

Now, Deadline has revealed that Ramsey will be back in the Arrowverse (I’m sorry, I just can’t call it the CW-Verse yet). Ramsey will be back as Diggle in four shows: Superman & Lois, Supergirl, The Flash, and Batwoman, and he’ll also be joining Legends of Tomorrow, in a secret, mystery role. But, it has to be Green Lantern Corps-related, right?

Especially since Legends is headed to space this year, it feels like a visit from a Green Lantern might work. And that would be an interesting story to tell over various shows. While the shows can’t do their traditional cross-over this year because of COVID filming restrictions, it seems like Ramsey’s multi-show arc will stand in place.

If this is a Green Lantern story, it probably won’t be related to the Green Lantern series in the works for HBO Max. While all Warner Brothers TV and Movie shows were confirmed by Crisis on Infinite Earths to exist in the same multiverse, the HBO Max shows are their own thing and we probably shouldn’t expect much if any crossover with the Arrowverse aside from a cameo or two as we saw in Crisis.

Ramsey will also be stepping behind the camera for five additional Arrowverse episodes as a director. Ramsey made his directorial debut on Arrow in 2018 and also directed in the final season. Speaking to Deadline, Ramsey was effusive and excited for his return: “I remain in awe of the imprint these shows have had on television and I’ve been blessed for the better part of a decade to be a part of them both in front of and behind the camera,” he said. “To say I’m excited beyond belief to return to the Berlantiverse would be an understatement. I can’t wait to continue telling these stories.”

We’re excited too and we can’t wait to see where this semi-crossover goes.

