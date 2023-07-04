Daryl Dixon Is Going to Paris

The Walking Dead universe is still expanding and exploring stories about our favorite characters. Naturally, studio execs are going to milk this franchise until there’s nothing left in the tank. We kicked off the new round of spinoffs with The Walking Dead: Dead City, and trust me, you don’t want to miss that. The next spinoff coming this year is The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.

Daryl (Norman Reedus) is a fan-favorite character who has experienced quite a bit of growth throughout The Walking Dead. The last we saw of Daryl, he was riding off on his motorcycle. So, what exactly is The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon going to be about? And when can we expect the spinoff to arrive?

What is The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon about?

Daryl Dixon goes to … France? Yes, that’s precisely what happens. It’s a tad bit confusing why and how he left the U.S. Fingers crossed the writers explain the “how” in a way that’s believable. Here’s the official description of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon from AMC:

Daryl washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan.

Does The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon have a release date?

At this moment in time there is no firm release date for the Daryl Dixon spinoff, but AMC has revealed that it will premiere sometime this fall.

Is there a trailer for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon?

Fans can chew on a sneak peek and a teaser trailer (above) for now until AMC drops a full trailer for the spinoff.

Who is in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon?

Expanding The Walking Dead universe means there are certainly some newcomers. While we wait for more info on the return of Melissa McBride’s Carol—she may appear in flashbacks for all we know—here’s the rest of the cast:

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon

Clémence Poésy as Isabelle

Adam Nagaitis as Quinn

Anne Charrier as Genet

Eriq Ebouaney as Fallou

Laika Blanc Francard as Sylvie

Romain Levi as Codron

Louis Puech Scigliuzzi as Laurent

(featured image: AMC)

