‘Daredevil: Born Again’ trailer brought back that iconic mask

Finally! After so much hype and waiting we finally have a trailer for Daredevil: Born Again. The trailer gave us a lot to go off: Fisk is the mayor of New York, Matt retired Daredevil, and Karen and Foggy are back! We also saw a little nod to She-Hulk.

Daredevil’s return to the MCU is a happy one. After having made a surprise appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which confirmed he had crossed the Netflix/MCU line, the character has popped up a few times. He made a rather fun appearance in the Disney Marvel series She-Hulk, as well as having a small fight scene in the series Echo. Now, he finally has an MCU series all of his own with Daredevil: Born Again (honestly, this character has been through so many rebirths at this point).

In the recently dropped – and rather violent – trailer, fans get to see a lot of what to look forward to. They also get to see who has made the trip with Matt Murdoch, a.k.a. Daredevil, as the show continues storylines set in motion over on Netflix. Fans will be thrilled to see that Foggy Nelson and Karen Page return, played by their original actors Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Wolf, respectively. It’s also bringing back some of Daredevil’s former nemesis/frenemies including Jon Bernthal’s Punisher and Wilson Bethel’s Bullseye.

The man behind the mask

(Disney+)

Along with pulling in characters from Daredevil’s Netflix past, the trailer also paid homage to his earlier appearance in the MCU, specifically his “spicy” role in She-Hulk. In one shot in the trailer, we are treated to a cabinet full of Daredevil masks. The center mask is the yellow one he donned in She-Hulk which completed his red and yellow suit look. While certain fans may not have taken to the show, they were thrilled to see the character’s return in this iconic costume. The costume design was a nod to the character’s original design when he was introduced to the world by Stan Lee and Bill Everett in 1964.

Along with the yellow mask, there are two in differing shades of burgundy, one black mask, and one silver one. Fans are no doubt used to Daredevil’s black and burgundy look by now, but the silver one has us stumped. It isn’t one we have seen the character wear yet, but it could be another nod to one of the cartoon’s designs. In the 2023 Daredevil #6 comic, Daredevil wears a white suit, which is known as Purified Daredevil.

It’s not known if any of these will be worn again or whether Daredevil will simply keep his burgundy and black look going. Given just how violent and dark the trailer is, we guess that he’ll likely keep to the darker end of the color spectrum.

