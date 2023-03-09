‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Has Been Spotted in Westchester! Here’s a First Look

Daredevil fans are feeling good this week, because Daredevil: Born Again, the Disney+ reboot of the beloved Marvel Netflix series, finally started filming on Monday. Although Marvel projects are notoriously wrapped in secrecy, a local news station managed to catch a glimpse of the crew setting up to film in Yonkers, New York.

News 12, based out of the Bronx, reported on some filming equipment, including lights and a crane, set up outside of the mayor’s office in Yonkers. The reporter claims that actors were also spotted, although we can’t see them in the footage. Funnily, the report refers to Daredevil: Born Again as a movie, which perhaps shows how high-budget and prestigious TV has become. Yonkers is located about 15 miles north of Manhattan, in Westchester County (yes, home of the X-Men).

Does this mean that parts of Daredevil: Born Again will take place in Westchester? Not necessarily. They may be using the location to portray another part of New York, like Matt Murdock’s own Hell’s Kitchen.

Why is New York so important to Daredevil?

Although Marvel heroes like the Avengers take on global (or even multiversal) threats, other heroes, like Daredevil, are street-level heroes tied to their own neighborhoods. After getting his start as “the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen,” Matt Murdock makes a commitment to help the people of the neighborhood he grew up in by giving them legal aid as a lawyer and fighting crime as a masked vigilante.

New York City—especially Hell’s Kitchen—is almost its own character in the original Netflix series, as Matt and his companions try to protect its residents against threats like Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk. Daredevil: Born Again is scheduled to spend the next nine months in New York, as they film the show’s 18 episodes.

All about Daredevil: Born Again

Although the original Netflix series took place just outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Daredevil: Born Again will put Matt Murdock squarely within the events of Marvel’s Multiverse Saga. The series will be a reboot, rather than a fourth season, with Daredevil’s character changing slightly and characters like Foggy and Karen reportedly absent from the story. The series will have some crossover with the original, though, since Vincet D’Onofrio’s Fisk and Jon Bernthal’s Punisher will be returning. Charlie Cox has already had a couple of cameos as Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Daredevil: Born Again is scheduled to stream on Disney+ sometime in 2024.

