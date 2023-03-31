‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Season 2 Release Window, Cast, Plot, and More

Nearly six years after Netflix made the shocking decision to cancel its critically acclaimed Daredevil series, Charlie Cox’s Daredevil is making a comeback. The Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again was confirmed to be in development in the summer of 2022, after several teases of the vigilante’s return. First, Daredevil star Vincent D’Onofrio made his official Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) debut as the villainous Kingpin in Hawkeye. Just two days later, Cox also made his official MCU debut in a cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The introduction of the original show’s two biggest stars into the MCU boded well for their future.

Now, Daredevil: Born Again has become a reality and is currently in the process of filming. Additionally, the series nabbed another Daredevil original star, Jon Bernthal (who went on to Punisher), to star in the series. The show will not be a continuation of Netflix’s Daredevil but will instead serve as a reboot. This is why Cox, D’Onofrio, and Bernthal are the only original stars slated to return. What’s especially exciting about Daredevil: Born Again is that this is no miniseries, as we’re accustomed to seeing with Disney+ MCU shows. Instead, it will have a whopping 18-episode first season. That’s a whole lotta Matt Murdock.

Judging by what we know so far, viewers can anticipate getting quite an expansive story in Daredevil: Born Again. Additionally, its length may aid in effectively establishing some plot points and characters for the show’s future. After all, D’Onofrio revealed that there are already plans for Daredevil: Born Again season 2. Here’s everything we know about Daredevil Born: Again season 2.

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 release window

Considering that Daredevil: Born Again season 1 doesn’t even have an official release date, it’s difficult to predict when season 2 might drop. However, Daredevil: Born Again is currently slated for an early 2024 release, meaning the earliest we could get season 2 would likely be sometime in mid-2025 or later.

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 cast

Daredevil: Born Again‘s season 2 cast has not been confirmed yet. However, Cox, D’Onofrio, and Bernthal would likely return for a second season (barring none of them are killed off in season 1). Cox and D’Onofrio were the first two stars slated for the series and seem fully committed to their roles as Daredevil and Kingpin. Additionally, D’Onofrio teased that Bernthal plays a very significant role in Daredevil: Born Again season 1, suggesting he may also return for a second season.

If Kingpin does return for season 2, it is likely his love interest, Vanessa Fisk, will return, as well. Sandrine Holt has been cast in the role of Vanessa for the new series, taking over from Ayelet Zurer, who played the role in the Netflix series. Daredevil: Born Again season 1’s cast also consists of MCU newcomers Arty Froushan, Margarita Levieva, Michael Gandolfini, and Nikki M. James. They are all starring in undisclosed roles, making it difficult to predict if they will return for season 2. However, all of them are a part of Daredevil: Born Again, making them potential candidates for a second season.

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 plot

Plot details of Daredevil: Born Again have been kept tightly under wraps. While its name is drawn from Frank Miller’s comic book story arc, Born Again, from 1986, Cox has denied that the show is inspired by or based on the actual story arc. This is a bit odd, as the dark story sees Fisk completely unravel the personal life of Matt Murdock and would certainly make for an interesting series. Meanwhile, set photos have raised speculation that the series will see Fisk run for Mayor and expand his influence on Hell’s Kitchen.

Without having a solid synopsis for the first season, it is difficult to speculate what season 2 will be about. However, it is anticipated to carry on the stories of Daredevil, Kingpin, and The Punisher and expand on plot lines introduced in the first season.

