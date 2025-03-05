Daredevil: Born Again has arrived on Disney+, and it’s shaping up to be one of the best-received Marvel Television endeavors yet. The reboot sees our titular hero (Charlie Cox) reuniting with his nemesis (Vincent D’Onofrio), but how much does Kingpin know about his secret identity?

After numerous script rewrites, Daredevil: Born Again debuted on streaming last night with a two-episode premiere that has fans of the Netflix show — myself included — screaming: “Oh, we’re so back.”

Although Daredevil: Born Again brings back some familiar faces, including Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) and Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson), it’s hardly a retread of the original show. Rather, it’s a spiritual successor. Still, to best understand the new episodes, it’s important to know where the central duo of Matt and Fisk stand — and how much Kingpin knows about Matt’s relationship to the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen.

Spoiler warning for Netflix’s Daredevil and Daredevil: Born Again.

Yes, Fisk knows the true identity of the Daredevil

In the past, Matt has struggled to separate his real life from Daredevil’s, and it seems like Daredevil: Born Again will follow suit, with plenty of self-doubt and Catholic guilt sure to come. It doesn’t help that by the end of Daredevil, Fisk has discovered Matt’s biggest secret — and it’s the perfect blackmail for making sure Matt won’t get in his way.

If you recall, that gruesome prison brawl near the beginning of Daredevil season 3 found Matt in a sticky situation after he used Foggy’s bar identification number to connect the dots between Fisk and the FBI, with whom he’d worked out a plea deal in exchange for ratting out members of the Albanian syndicate. Obviously, it was a trap, as most guards on the inside were being paid off by Fisk. More so, Fisk was able to get a glimpse at Matt’s usually-masked face through the security cameras, tying him to his alter-ego.

Things come to a head in the season finale, when Matt confronts Fisk in his penthouse on the night of his and Vanessa’s (Ayelet Zurer) wedding. Only after Daredevil beats him to a pulp does Fisk agree to keep his identity anonymous so long as Vanessa is protected.

What happens to Matt and Fisk in Daredevil: Born Again?

Without giving too much away, Daredevil: Born Again finds Matt and Fisk in a place of relative peace, which, from the looks of it, won’t last for long. During Fisk’s mayoral campaign, he agrees to meet Matt for lunch, where the two have a lengthy discussion about boundaries full of the usual, thinly-veiled threats.

Fisk swears that if he wins the election, Matt’s double-life as the Daredevil will be even riskier. Now that he’s been sworn into office, it’s only a matter of time before these archnemeses go at each other’s throats, and I’m definitely curious to see if Daredevil’s identity will be exposed to the world, à la Spider-Man: Far From Home.

