So that shocking ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ premiere has some comic backing

Daredevil: Born Again is back and in the first episode of the two-episode premiere, “Heaven’s Half Hour,” we had a shocking start to the series. Especially for Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and his friends.

Spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again lie ahead

In “Heaven’s Half Hour,” the start of the episode had Matt, Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll), and Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) leaving Nelson, Murdock, and Page. The three are walking together, being the smiling and happy bunch we’ve come to know and love together. We should have known it was short lived.

After they get to Josie’s, Foggy gets a call that forces him outside, Matt walks off to try to help him and it results in Benjamin Poindexter (Wilson Bethel) shooting Foggy and attacking the patrons of our beloved bar. Matt can hear Foggy’s heart beat as he is fighting with Bullseye and we watch as Matt hears Foggy’s heart stop. It was upsetting and heartbreaking but it is also based in the comics. Well…sort of.

In Daredevil (Vol. 2) #82, Foggy is “killed” on a prison visit. In the past, he’s been the subject of assassination attempts from other Hell’s Kitchen villains (like Elektra) but in the Daredevil (Vol. 2) #82 comic, Foggy “dies” but is actually put in witness protection by Vanessa. Unlike Born Again, the mystery surrounding Foggy’s death allowed for questions about his survival. In the show, Matt literally hears his heart stop.

Now, we could be dealing with a Romeo and Juliet situation, maybe someone slipped something in Foggy’s drink and the gunshot didn’t actually kill him. But like the comics, we had an entire funeral for him. So it begs the question: Is there a world where this comic storyline can come to life in the show?

We know there is hope for the Foggy hive

(Giovanni Rufino/Disney+)

During press for the show, Phase Hero‘s Brandon Davis spoke with Brad Winderbaum about the series. The two spoke about the shocking death but, to avoid spoilers, Winderbaum simply shared that both Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson would be back for season 2.

“Without going into spoiler territory, I will day that both Deborah and Elden are coming back for Season 2,” he said to Davis. Which then brings up questions for audiences.

Karen and Foggy will both return in Season 2 of #DaredevilBornAgain.



"Without going into spoiler territory, I will day that both Deborah and Elden are coming back for Season 2."



Full spoiler-filled exclusive interview: https://t.co/W7oZmdVMlA pic.twitter.com/pkHq79E7Rh — Phase Hero (@PhaseHero) March 5, 2025

Is this show going to do a flashback situation that shows us the time that past to build up Nelson, Murdock, and Page as we saw in briefly at the start of the season? Or is the show pulling from that Daredevil (Vol. 2) #82 comic that has Foggy hidden away without Matt knowing?

We know that Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) told Matt that he kept up with his part of their “deal” from the end of season 3 of Daredevil so at least Kingpin wasn’t behind Foggy’s death. Now, the question is: Is he really dead? Will we see Henson back as past Foggy? What does it all mean?

Until we know more, may we all have our prayer cards for Foggy Nelson. You will be missed.

