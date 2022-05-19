‘Daredevil’ Series Reportedly Happening at Disney+

No worries, it seems as if Matt Murdock is coming back to our lives in Marvel’s new Daredevil series for Disney+! According to Variety, Matt Corman and Chris Ord are poised to write the series and that’s, pretty much, all that’s known.

Whether or not it will take place after where the original Netflix series left off is still up in the air, but it does seem as if both Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio are coming at their roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe from the perspective that it is the same character so, in theory, this series could be a new journey for the Matt Murdock we already know from the Netflix era.

But right now, no one on the Marvel side of things seems to be commenting on the show. It isn’t the first time that something like this has happened, though. Famously, Oscar Isaac’s role in Moon Knight was something that we all knew long before Disney and Marvel confirmed the casting. So, it could be another situation where the trade publications got wind before Marvel and Disney were ready, and we’ll just know about the show prior to the casting announcement.

Still, having Matt Murdock back in our lives is a good thing. I just hope he’s the same Matt we met with Charlie Cox in the first three seasons of the show. He did already return in Spider-Man: No Way Home, after all.

The struggles of Matt Murdock

We’ve seen how Marvel handles their more morally gray characters, and while Matt Murdock is a hero, for all it’s worth, he also struggles with his own religious trauma and isn’t exactly a perfect person to look up to—but he feels real. He flirts, he is upset by his own past, and he struggles with the guilt that Catholicism has left him with, and I loved exploring that in, especially, the third season of the Netflix series.

I don’t want to lose that character development we’ve had with him, and hopefully we’ll continue to have that worked on in this new series. But it’s nice to know that all the rumors about a potential return for a Daredevil series aren’t completely unfounded.

