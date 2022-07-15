When it was announced that actor Regé-Jean Page would not be returning to Bridgerton, it created a lot of unrest in the fandom that watched the series just to look at him. Still, in the time since, Page has not seemed to regret this choice and is even fine with the character being recast.

During the press for his latest film The Gray Man, he was asked about the show, whether he has seen season two (he hasn’t), and how he feels about coming back. “They’re free to do as they like,” Page told Variety. “Shonda [Rhimes, executive producer on ‘Bridgerton,’] and I had a wonderful conversation at the end of Season 1. We were quite happy with how we stuck the landing on that one.”

He continued on to say about his character: “We did so well on that redemptive arc that people forget that Simon was kind of horrific. He was the best example of a Regency fuckboy that any of us had come across. And so, because we came around full circle so well, because we stuck that landing, you’re left with this great feeling. You really do have to be brave about ending stories like that.”

Bridgerton has already recast some of its actors, and honestly, the role Simon would play in the series in the future, as it goes on to focus on a new romance each season, is so small that we don’t need to have the character back. If they decide to recast, that is also just fine. We have survived with multiple Doctors and Bonds. We will survive two different Simons.

I feel like Page has gotten a bad rap for not wanting to return, but the chances a Black actor has to make a big break are few and far between. He is getting the roles he needs, and it is clear he is grateful for Bridgerton, but that doesn’t mean he needed to stay in what would really be a cameo role. With COVID still being an issue, it is not wise to attach yourself to a project that will require isolation, for only two scenes.

We had Simon and Daphne. All we care about now is Anthony and Kate. Just recast Simon if need be. I’m down to see Winston Duke or John Boyega in Regency Era clothes.

(via Variety, featured image: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX)

