‘Danmachi’ season 5 episode 15 release date, confirmed

Danmachi or Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon is a fairly popular ongoing manga and anime series that appeals to fans of Western RPG aesthetics. Danmachi season 5 episode 15’s release date is now confirmed, so keep reading to find out more.

It seems like Danmachi is following that trend of anime and manga stories having long absurd-sounding titles, which begs the question: what is it about anyway? Created by Fujino Omori initially as a light novel, Is It Wrong to try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? is a fantasy comedy series published on March 15, 2013, spanning over 20 volumes.

As said by Game Rant, Danmachi season 5 episode 15’s release date is scheduled for March 5, 2025. The episode will be up on Hidive, an anime streaming platform that offers free trials and subscription based plans for shows like Danmachi and more.

Danmachi is centered around Bell Cranel, an adventurer and heir of the Hestia Familia legacy, who has a thirst for fame, fortune, and great heroism. Along the way, Bell comes across characters like Hestia (the goddess of Hestia Familia who has strong romantic feelings for Bell), Liliruca Arde (a supporter of Bell’s adventures who eventually becomes part of the Hestia family), Welf Crozzo (a legendary Blacksmith), and many more.

The story largely plays out like a lot of Dungeons & Dragons and Western RPG inspired media with Bell and crew exploring the giant dungeon of the city of Orario, hunting down evil monsters, and finding treasures beyond their wildest dreams. Characters like Bell also acquire new abilities over time and magic spells, just like Skyrim or Dragon Quest.

Season 5 of Danmachi has focused on the many dynamics and developments of the Freya Familia and and Syr Flover’s connections to them. Freya has an intense obsession over Bell, and there doesn’t seem to be an end to her love on the horizon.

You can watch Danmachi and other shows on platforms like Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Fandango at Home, Crunchyroll, and more.

